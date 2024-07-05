Antisemitic Incidents Increase in the U.S., Now Affecting 'Sacred Resting Places'

A total of 176 gravestones were vandalized at two local Jewish cemeteries in Cincinnati, Ohio, adding to the growing list of antiemetic incidents in the U.S.

The Tifereth Israel and the Beth Hamedrash Hagadol cemeteries in the Covedale Cemetery complex were desecrated after 176 gravestones were pushed face down, many broken. The vandalism was discovered on July 1 but was likely to have occurred sometime between June 25 and July 1, according to NBC News.

“They desecrated a sacred resting place,” Sue Susskind, executive director of Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati, said to Townhall. “There is no place for this kind of behavior, and we will rise above it.”

Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati and Jewish Federation Cincinnati released a statement on July 1 detailing the details of the incident. The federation also said its “heart goes out to the families affected" by the “senseless vandalism.”

#Jewish cemeteries in the Western Hills section of #Cincinnati has been vandalized. pic.twitter.com/9DTsikRjQM — The Cincinnati News (@CincinnatiNews_) July 1, 2024

As of Wednesday afternoon, the FBI and Cincinnati police are still investigating the incident and have not made any arrests. Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati have not been able to notify all the families affected by the incident because law enforcement told them not to touch the gravestones until the investigation is resolved.

The desecration of two Jewish cemeteries has been particularly frustrating because it indicates antisemitism in the U.S. is persisting and infecting "sacred resting places."

The Anti-Defamation League recently published its annual audit of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. for 2023. The ADL recorded 8,873 antisemitic incidents, a "140% increase from the 3,698 antisemitic incidents recorded in 2022."

The ADL claims the increase in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. is due to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel. That is because from Oct. 7 to the end of 2023, the ADL "tabulated" 5,204 incidents – more than the total amount in 2022.

"Don’t worry, I don’t have a problem with Jews; I just peacefully hate Israel." And yet:



- 8,873 antisemitic incidents were reported in the USA in 2023 (vs. 3,697 in 2022).



- 1,676 antisemitic incidents in France in 2023 (vs. 436 in 2022).



- 4,103 antisemitic incidents in the… pic.twitter.com/akdLuhUoSp — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 22, 2024



