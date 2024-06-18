Powerful Democrats Ignore Legal Violations by Liberal Supreme Court Justice
Tipsheet

Sorry, Libs, Recent Poll Shows Trump Hush Money Circus Didn't Damage Him

Jamie Parsons
Jamie Parsons  |  June 18, 2024 11:30 AM

Trump’s voter support remains the same despite attempts from the radical left to defame him right before the 2024 presidential election.

Monmouth University released a new poll on June 13 showing no change in former President Donald Trump’s voter support since his trials started. The survey, which polled 1,106 registered voters from June 6 to 10, had a 3.9% margin of error.

The Monmouth survey asked registered voters different questions regarding the legitimacy of Trump and Hunter Biden’s guilty verdicts and their likelihood of voting for Trump and President Biden in the upcoming election. 

The poll found 32 percent of registered voters are definitely likely to vote for Trump and 12 percent are probably likely. On the contrary, 49 percent of registered voters are definitely not likely and five percent are probably not likely. Voter intentions regarding Trump have not changed since last Fall, according to a Monmouth poll report.

The poll also found Biden’s voter support has not changed either, meaning the Trump trail failed to increase Biden’s voter popularity. 

Results from the Monmouth poll support the findings of a Marist National Poll released on May 30, 2024, stating 2 in 3 registered voters say a guilty verdict in the Trump trial would not affect their voter intentions for the election. 

According to PBS, the Marist poll found that 67% of registered voters, including 74% of independents, say a guilty verdict would not change who they vote for in the election. The poll also found that 76% of voters say a non-guilty verdict would not change who they vote for in the election. 

The Marist survey additionally asked voters who they would vote for in the election if conducted “today,” and 50% supported Biden, and 48% supported Trump.

Unfortunately for Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg, Trump’s voter support did not decrease after the guilty verdict.

If Trump “ends up getting found guilty, I think it makes it much less likely for him to win,” Rosenberg said, according to PBS. “But [Democrats] don't need it in order to win.”

On June 6, Adam Carlson tweeted his doubts about a Fox News poll finding Trump the "Choice of President" in Virginia, Florida, Arizona, and Nevada. On June 7, Rosenberg replied to Carlson's tweet, claiming Republicans are "capable of gaming polls" to create a "false impression" of their strength.


