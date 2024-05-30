Could Trump's Guilty Verdict Create Backlash at the Polls?

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts in the case brought forward by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D). The jury deliberated for a total of 9.5 hours over the course of two days before reaching a verdict. The trial lasted six weeks. Previously, Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Former President Donald Trump’s verdict demonstrates the destruction of the legal process caused by the Left and has showcased to Americans the “threat” Democrats pose to the rule of law. However, the verdict looks like it may serve in Trump’s favor come November.

When Trump’s verdict was announced on Thursday, many Americans went on social media to voice their opinions on the “disgraceful and corrupt” conviction of Trump. The guilty verdict is seen to have cultivated more love for Trump in the hearts of Americans and persuaded never-Trumpers to vote for him in the upcoming presidential election.

Conn Carroll, commentary editor for the Washington Examiner, tweeted after the verdict was announced that he has “never voted for Trump,” but now he “would walk over broken glass to vote for him now.”

Carroll said Democrats have shown to be a greater “threat” to the rule of law than Trump.

Through two primaries and two general elections I have never voted for Trump. I would crawl over broken glass to vote for him now. — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) May 30, 2024

John Ziegler, host of “The Death of Journalism,” agreed with Carroll that the guilty verdicts are a sign of decline of the rule of law in the U.S. Although Ziegler “hates” Trump, he claims the jurors were incentivized to convict Trump out of a “desire to dramatically impact a presidential election,” resulting in a “very dark day for America.”

I hate Trump, but these guilty verdicts are an abomination and a very dark day for America.

😡🤮🥲 — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) May 30, 2024

Former Governor of Illinois, Rod Blagojevich, a Democrat, tweeted that he did not like what the judge or prosecutors did to democracy and the country. Trump was denied a chance to put on a defense and the case had a “handpicked” democrat judge.

I love Trump more today than ever! When you’ve lived through it yourself you recognize when they do it to someone else. The political fix was in from the beginning. Disgraceful and corrupt convictions of the leading candidate from the opposition party by a handpicked politicized… — Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) May 30, 2024

Several prominent conservative voices noted that the verdict could sway the election in Trump's favor.

Congratulations to Donald Trump on winning the 2024 presidential election — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 30, 2024

Trump was just found guilty of winning the 2016 election. He was preemptively found guilty of winning in 2024, and the Ds will do whatever it takes to stop that from happening. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) May 30, 2024

May 30th, 2024 might be remembered as the day Donald J. Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 30, 2024



