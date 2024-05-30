Democrats Suffer Another Loss in Obsession Over Alito Recusal
Could Trump's Guilty Verdict Create Backlash at the Polls?

Jamie Parsons
Jamie Parsons  |  May 30, 2024 8:15 PM
Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts in the case brought forward by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D).  The jury deliberated for a total of 9.5 hours over the course of two days before reaching a verdict. The trial lasted six weeks. Previously, Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Former President Donald Trump’s verdict demonstrates the destruction of the legal process caused by the Left and has showcased to Americans the “threat” Democrats pose to the rule of law. However, the verdict looks like it may serve in Trump’s favor come November.

When Trump’s verdict was announced on Thursday, many Americans went on social media to voice their opinions on the “disgraceful and corrupt” conviction of Trump. The guilty verdict is seen to have cultivated more love for Trump in the hearts of Americans and persuaded never-Trumpers to vote for him in the upcoming presidential election.

Conn Carroll, commentary editor for the Washington Examiner, tweeted after the verdict was announced that he has “never voted for Trump,” but now he “would walk over broken glass to vote for him now.”

Carroll said Democrats have shown to be a greater “threat” to the rule of law than Trump. 

John Ziegler, host of “The Death of Journalism,” agreed with Carroll that the guilty verdicts are a sign of decline of the rule of law in the U.S. Although Ziegler “hates” Trump, he claims the jurors were incentivized to convict Trump out of a “desire to dramatically impact a presidential election,” resulting in a “very dark day for America.”

Former Governor of Illinois, Rod Blagojevich, a Democrat, tweeted that he did not like what the judge or prosecutors did to democracy and the country. Trump was denied a chance to put on a defense and the case had a “handpicked” democrat judge. 

Several prominent conservative voices noted that the verdict could sway the election in Trump's favor.


