Trump's Tax Plan Is Coming Together
Did Trump Just Sanction Amal Clooney?
CNN Highlights the Key Figure Showing Total Defeat for the Dems on This...
Libertarian Party Has a New National Chair After Angela McArdle Resigns Amid Embezzlement...
Christian Designer Facing Legal Trouble for Refusing to Create Bridal Jumpsuit for Same-Se...
Trump Establishes New 'Task Force.' Here's the Objective.
ICC Responds to Trump's Executive Order Imposing Sanctions on the Court
Bessent Sets the Record Straight on 'Misinformation' About DOGE's Work
These Are the Gifts Netanyahu, Trump Exchanged During Visit
VIP
The Aurora Operation to Get Tren de Aragua Members Did Not Go as...
From Canceled Media Contracts to Lawsuits to Expected Layoffs, the USAID News Continues
Elections Have Consequences
An Airplane Has Gone Missing Over Alaska
Horrific: An Illegal Alien Has Been Charged With Impregnating His Teen Daughter
Tipsheet

Must Listen: White House Correspondent Offers Stark Assessment of Karoline Leavitt vs. KJP

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  February 07, 2025 12:01 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich recently appeared on my radio show, and we covered a number of topics.  I mentioned an Associated Press story this week that discussed the possibility of the White House needing to hire additional stenographers in order to keep up with avalanche of words emanating from the president, which must be chronicled for history and posterity.  Incidentally, that story offered a requisite 'Trump is a liar, of course' disclaimer, which is basically a mandatory Statement of Faith among progressive journos who wish to remain in good standing with their peers.  What's interesting about this drive-by 'fact check' is that one of just two examples of presidential "falsehoods" offered in the piece is, in fact, totally accurate.  I'm perfectly willing to admit that Trump has a tendency to embellish, exaggerate, and fabricate. when it suits his interests.  But hitting him for saying something that's entirely and verifiably true is a credibilty-destroying choice:

Advertisement


Existing reservoirs were empty.  Mandated reservoirs weren't built.  Precious water was wasted and released into the ocean.  And fire hydrants ran dry.  Other water policy decisions are also under scrutiny.  The AP's reporters and editors look at all of this and say it's a "falsehood" for Trump to say any of these factors worsened the recent wildfires.  It's astonishing, and symptomatic of widespread media failures.  In any case, elsewhere in that story, the sheer volume of Trump's words was quantified like this:

The White House stenographers have a problem. Donald Trump is talking so much, the people responsible for transcribing his public remarks are struggling to keep up with all the words. There were more than 22,000 on Inauguration Day, then another 17,000 when Trump visited disaster sites in North Carolina and California. It’s enough to strain the ears and fingers of even the most dedicated stenographer, especially after four years of Joe Biden’s relative quiet. Now there are discussions about hiring additional staff to keep up with the workload, according to people with knowledge of the conversations who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal matters. The flood of words is one of the most visible — or audible — shifts from Biden to Trump, who craves the spotlight and understands better than most politicians that attention is a form of power.

Recommended

Politico's Response to Allegations That USAID Was Their Sugar Daddy Was a Total Disaster Matt Vespa
Advertisement

By one count, Trump has already answered more questions from members of the media during his new term than Joe Biden did over the course of years.  Heinrich told me she doesn't doubt that.  She also gave my audience an almost startlingly candid assessment of Trump's new White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, as compared to her Biden-era predecessor, Karine Jean Pierre:

She's very impressive. I mean, the biggest thing is it's abundantly clear that she is in the room with the president. She has, you know, an intimate understanding of all of these issues, so she's prepared to answer questions about them and follow ups about them. She also did her homework, you know, getting to know each of the outlets that's represented in the room, people's names. She really cares about the job, I think, in a way that we didn't see from Karine Jean-Pierre, who avoided briefing at every chance she got and was very clearly not in the know about a lot of the issues that she got questions on, which was why oftentimes she would accidentally lie to us because she would make these broad, sweeping statements that, you know, reflected her lack of understanding about these issues. And compared to Jen Psaki, who she would spend, she would deflect, she would avoid answering, but she never outright lied because she did have, you know, knowledge of what was going on. So, anyway, Karoline Leavitt is very, very impressive. She's handling that podium so well, and I suspect she's going to get even better as time goes on. She's the youngest in history and, you know, obviously put in this position for a reason.

Advertisement

Heinrich is speaking in her capacity as a journalist who's covered the White House beat for years, and I happen to know that her negative review of KJP is not an outlier within the political press corps, even including the many reporters who are strong ideological and partisan allies of the Democratic Party.  Elsewhere in our conversation, I asked Heinrich about a question she posed during Leavitt's inaugural briefing:


The president also had this to say (after the exchange above) about the very real assassination plots and threats from the Iranian regime, in response to a query from Fox's Peter Doocy:


Does that 'obliteration' threat extend to current and former US officials, like Pompeo, et al?  Heinrich said she imagines it would, but she will seek clarity on that point.  I have said publicly that as long as an enemy regime is actively trying to murder former American officials in retaliation for carrying out US policy (and, indeed, Trump policy, in the case of the successful Soleimani strike), they should receive special protection from security details.  Stay tuned.

Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP KARINE JEAN-PIERRE MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Politico's Response to Allegations That USAID Was Their Sugar Daddy Was a Total Disaster Matt Vespa
Did Trump Just Sanction Amal Clooney? Katie Pavlich
Christian Designer Facing Legal Trouble for Refusing to Create Bridal Jumpsuit for Same-Sex Couple Jeff Charles
Trump's Tax Plan Is Coming Together Katie Pavlich
From Canceled Media Contracts to Lawsuits to Expected Layoffs, the USAID News Continues Rebecca Downs
You Knew This Liberal Media Segment Was Coming, and It Was Everything You Could've Imagined Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Politico's Response to Allegations That USAID Was Their Sugar Daddy Was a Total Disaster Matt Vespa
Advertisement