It's Been a Fantastically Terrible Few Days for Hamas Monsters and Their Sick Supporters

By now, you've seen the sensational news that Israeli forces managed to rescue four innocent hostages from Hamas captivity over the weekend. This is a victory for basic humanity and decency, and a blow to Hamas and its legions of supporters. It comes on the heels of the terrorists rejecting yet another ceasefire deal, as the Hamas-started Gaza war entered its ninth month. The successful rescue operation was daring and complex. It also clearly relied on very reliable and detailed intelligence, which must be concerning to Israel's enemy. It is hard to imagine the joy and relief that must have washed over these families as they were informed of the news that their loved ones had been saved from the monsters who've held them against their will for three-quarters of a year. In case you've missed them, here are some of the dramatic scenes:

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE from the helicopter that brought Noa back home from Hamas captivity: pic.twitter.com/PQypAUwRba — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 8, 2024

Bringing them home:

The moment we rescued 3 of the 4 hostages from the heart of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/NkQvXJ9ChT — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 8, 2024



Heartwarming and life-affirming:

Noa Argamani and her father 🩵 pic.twitter.com/Uhp5bzmvgh — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 8, 2024

Prime Minister @netanyahu with all 4 Hostages rescued by the @IDF in the heroic operation this morning. pic.twitter.com/nrb4SKuLrh — Yaari Cohen (@YaariCohen) June 8, 2024

Almog Meir Jan (21) was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 at the Nova festival.



All he wanted was to celebrate with his friends, but his reality drastically changed to 245 days of captivity.



We brought him home today. We will continue operating to bring all of our hostages… pic.twitter.com/xARriZAnJB — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 8, 2024

Shlomi Ziv (40) was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 at the Nova festival.



Shlomi was working as security director at the festival when he was brutally taken hostage for 245 days.



We brought him home today back to his wife and family. We will continue operating to bring all our… pic.twitter.com/DiVWUvL7Z0 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 8, 2024



I'd bet that nearly every person involved in these embraces were not sure this day would ever come. What a blessing. Bravo to every single person involved in the rescue, especially the fallen Israeli hero who died in the service of others. Like clockwork, this incredible feat by the Israelis touched off fury among Hamas apologists and fans around the world, such as the evil death cultists recently spotted in New York City. What a sad and frustrating day it must have been for these Islamist ghouls:

Shocking! Pro-Hamas supporters disrupt the Israel rally today in NYC with these atrocious signs. pic.twitter.com/quymfWPFbm — Parmis🇮🇱 (@ParmisLJavan) June 2, 2024



Imagine aligning yourself with these twisted psychos. I'll give them half a clap for clarifying candor. Their meaning is not subtle:

Anti-Israel protesters outside the White House holding a banner that says: “Jihad of victory or martyrdom” Al-Qassam (Hamas) pic.twitter.com/rukO6TPlGQ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 8, 2024



Behold, the (hidden) faces of the pro-Hamas, anti-American, "anti-Zionist" movement. Congratulations to the so-called 'progressives' -- like these bigoted, embarrassing lunatics -- who ally themselves with these degenerates. Let's be clear about the critics, who are citing Hamas-furnished, inevitably exaggerated 'civilian death' statistics allegedly related to the operation:

Part of the reason Hamas/supporters are so viscerally upset about Israel’s rescue of four innocent hostages from Gaza is that the news will remind a lot of people about the rest of the innocent hostages Hamas monsters have been holding against their will for nearly 250 days. 🇮🇱 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 8, 2024

If you haven’t been consistently & urgently demanding that Hamas release innocent Israeli hostages without pre-condition, you have zero moral standing to complain about (Hamas-claimed) civilian casualty numbers supposedly inflicted during the rescue mission.



Take a damn seat. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 8, 2024

The anti-israel fanatics aren't upset about the civilian casualties here, if there were any. They're upset that Israel got some of their hostages home. It really is that simple. Remember, every single death in this war is the fault of Hamas, which started the war and refuses to end it. Every single one. This disturbing reality also complicates the concept of "innocent" Palestinians. Some Gaza residents surely are innocent victims, caught in the crossfire of a war they don't want. Others, however, are morally culpable:

Eleven (yes, 11) reporters on this @washingtonpost story and yet not one mention that the #Israeli hostages were evidently kept not in underground tunnels but in private #Palestinian homes in crowded, multi-story buildings, which would raise disturbing questions about broad… — Robert Satloff (@robsatloff) June 8, 2024



And why would CNN insist upon regurgitating wholly unreliable terrorist propaganda, especially after so many previous lies from those genocidal maniacs have been exposed?

The CNN digital team continues to copy-paste press releases from Hamas and then send them out as push notifications to millions of people. pic.twitter.com/xCUZ5t44Dn — Daniel Rubenstein (@paulrubens) June 8, 2024



Directly relatedly, this past weekend was also a rough on for Hamas sycophants in the West because the Associated Press decided to do some journalism that dismantled the terrorist organization's bogus 'death toll' statistics, which are intentionally invented to turn global sentiment against the Jewish state:

This is a very big deal.



The Associated Press has done what journalists and news organizations covering the war in Gaza should have months ago: a deep dive into Hamas's casualty figures.



And whaddaya know – they don't add up.



The AP analysis shows that Hamas claims about both… pic.twitter.com/DQUDb4wBcf — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) June 7, 2024



Mayer writes:

Hamas claims about both the overall number of casualties and the proportion of women and children among the total are contradicted by Hamas's own data, which is itself based on a mishmash of sources, all of which lead back to the terrorist group itself...the AP's analysis of Hamas's own data shows that, as recently as the end of April, the actual proportion was about half – a civilian casualty ratio of approximately 1:1 that is both among the lowest in the history of modern urban warfare and wholly consistent with Israel's claims since the start of the war.In addition, Hamas itself acknowledges that its overall figure of roughly 34,600 war casualties includes nearly 10,000—29% of the total—who are curiously "unidentified," suggesting that the ratio may be even less convenient for the terrorist group than the data it does disclose shows.

This is not a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention, and who understands that Hamas lies like it breathes. Finally, it has been a painful stretch of days for Team Hamas because one of their nastiest and most bigoted public figures in the United States finally lost her job over her despicable conduct (yes, previous tweets like this make her overdue and deserved fate more delicious). And a modicum of accountability is arriving for the Hamas brigade and their enablers on various US campuses:

Congrats, UCLA. Paul Clement is suing you. https://t.co/VXPRkK1PKR — 𝘚𝘵𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘑. 𝘋𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥 (@StevenJDuffield) June 6, 2024

.@virginiafoxx is threatening to subpoena Northwestern University after its repeated obstruction of the Committee's antisemitism investigation and President Schill's misleading testimony⤵️https://t.co/OFBNfcRFkN — House Committee on Education & the Workforce (@EdWorkforceCmte) June 7, 2024

NEW: The 13 protestors who occupied Stanford President Saller’s office have been charged with felony burglary. pic.twitter.com/gSoUF584ir — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) June 7, 2024



May all of these people take many more L's in the coming days.