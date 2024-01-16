No, There Wasn't Any Election Interference in Iowa Last Night
As Biden Denies Border Crisis, Border Patrol Reveals Horrific Death Toll

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  January 16, 2024 2:01 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Just a few days ago, President Biden declined to call the historic disaster at the border a "crisis."  That's delusional, of course.  December witnessed the highest number of monthly border encounters in US history, as illegal crossings and known got-aways have surged past even last year's record-shattering trajectory.  Since Biden took office, approximately 10 million illegal crossings have been recorded, sowing chaos along the Southern boundary and -- thanks to the state of Texas -- within numerous sanctuary jurisdictions.  The American people are noticing.  The latest CBS News poll shows Biden 45 points upside-down on the issue.  His denialism is neither fooling anyone nor deflecting from his abject failures.  The crisis is undeniable, and it's lethal:

The death toll at the border under Biden is already more than double the total in four years of Trump, and Biden still has another full year to go in his term. The Border Patrol Union is understandably slamming Biden's pathetic blame-shifting, as Democrats try to blame Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for the dysfunction and lawlessness their own policies have directly caused. The Border Patrol Union has, in fact, sided with Abbott over their own federal bosses in the explosive power struggle playing out in Eagle Pass:

The Biden Admin Just Got Caught Peddling Another Hoax at the Border
Donald Trump's signature policy proposal, building the wall, is now more popular than ever:


Look at those crosstabs.  Not only is building the wall supported by a 22-point margin and an outright majority of voters at this point, it's favored by every single demographic polled, except for self-identified Democrats.  They're out on an island, holding a fringe position.  Border wall construction garners plurality support from women, young voters, blacks, and, yes, hispanics.  Meanwhile pro-'sanctuary' politicians are in meltdown mode, demanding that they be insulated from any meaningful consequences from their self-righteous and bogus posturing:

You, governor, are a pro-amnesty, pro-sanctuary politician. Why should migrants be sent elsewhere? Why is your state being overwhelmed unacceptable, since border communities have been overrun to a far greater extent, for years?  The begging and the demands should be directed where they belong: "More buses to Illinois, ASAP.  [Pritzker] can take it up with the president of his party—and/or file briefs against the Biden admin’s anti-Texas lawsuits, while sending Illinois national guard personnel to help TX secure the border. Otherwise, more buses to Illinois asap."  As I wrote last week, illegal immigrants committing terrible crimes aren't a reflection on immigrants broadly, but every heinous act perpetrated by someone who has no right to be in this country is an outrage.  Here's another example -- out of Illinois, coincidentally enough:

Relatedly, remember this recent report? "The Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) filed a lawsuit against Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS), claiming the agency halted the 287(g) program, which assists in the deportation of illegal migrant child rapists, attempted murderers, assailants, carjackers, and other known criminals. In August 2023, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) revealed that the government ended the program in January 2021— right after Biden entered office. However, the compromised agency gave no reason why the government did that."  I'll leave you with this, out of New York, where residents were fuming over a high school being closed to students in order to house illegal immigrants (a dance was also postponed in the process, but the experiment was abruptly ended following an outcry).  It seems AOC suddenly doesn't have much of an opinion because a controversy occurred outside of her district.  Oh, really?


These people sure love to talk a very big game...until they don't. 


