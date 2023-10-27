Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the Jewish Hostages

It's hard to capture the callousness and soullessness of one uniquely astonishing and widespread form of anti-Israel 'protest:' Ripping down hostage posters. I can't even fathom the thought process behind such a decision. Genocidal terrorists slaughtered 1,400 Jewish men, women and children, then stole more than 200 others as hostages, and have been holding them against their will for nearly three weeks. The impulse of a shocking number of "pro-Palestine" Westerners has been not to demand the hostages' release while condemning their captors, but to tear down the images of these kidnapped innocents. It's a breathtaking act of dehumanization, in solidarity with the hostage-takers. It is increasingly difficult to differentiate between 'pro-Palestine' sentiment and pro-Hamas sentiment -- and Hamas apologists are responsible for this moral blurring and co-mingling.

Many don't even attempt to draw that line themselves. Take, for instance, the president of NYU Law School's Bar Association. This person was offered an opportunity to condemn the terrorists of Hamas. She not only pointedly declined to do so, she used the moment to smear Israel with a flurry of projection-laden lies. The Right's anti-Semites are fringe white supremacists and marginalized neo-Nazis. The Left's represent the tip of the spear of their rising ideological elite:

NYU Law School’s Student Bar Association President Ryna Workman refuses to condemn Hamas. pic.twitter.com/BZ92FDskuC — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) October 25, 2023

Gaza hasn't been 'occupied' since 2005. There is nothing that even approaches the definition of "genocide" being perpetrated by Israel, which warns civilians away from bombing targets. The Palestinian population has exploded in recent decades, which is not typically a feature of genocide. And "apartheid" is just more upside-down deceit. Arabs live openly and thrive in Israel, forming political parties and serving in government. Jews are banned in Gaza, with a loophole exception for hostages. Collaborating with Jews is a capital crime. All of that said, it should not be surprising that this same woman was filmed defacing hostage posters:

NYU President of SBA Ryna Workman was caught on camera defacing posters of kids still kidnapped by Hamas.



She is non-binary and goes by they/them



pic.twitter.com/7FbThy1vcG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 26, 2023

The latest version of this grave insult to the victims comes in the form of leaving the posters up, but altering them with explicit victim-blaming:

Absolutely twisted. They’ve gone from ripping down hostage posters — which was disgusting enough — to basically turning them into wanted posters. Message: These Jews kidnapped by Hamas deserve it. https://t.co/yqzK8smrSB — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 26, 2023

The horrible truth that people need to start reckoning with is that many in the "pro-Palestine" crowd don't see civilians as innocents or victims. They see them as Jewish "occupiers" (never mind there's no occupation of Gaza) deserving of this fate. Again, they just straight-up support Hamas. I'll leave you with more entrants in the endless parade of the institutional rot, appalling bigotry, and moral idiocy at NYU and elsewhere:

NYU happening now - students are spotted holding up a Nazi era antisemitic signs wanting to rid the world of the Jews.



We have no words. pic.twitter.com/Asg9PKGCrE — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 25, 2023

New York City, 2023



“We don't want no Jew State, we want all of it!”

pic.twitter.com/RrFRao2H3X — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) October 26, 2023

This kind of stuff is fun to dunk on (“don’t they know they’d be tossed off a building”) but it’s essential to understand: favored classes get laws protecting their pronouns, disfavored classes get cheers for their slaughter https://t.co/LAtd8I6970 — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) October 26, 2023

Well this is freakin unbelievable. @Harvard is setting up a support system for the pro-Hamas students who feel sad after being outed as pro-murder and pro-rape.



Any day now it may occur to them to offer meaningful support to the Jewish and Israeli students who are the targets of… — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 26, 2023



