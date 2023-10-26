Why You Need a Modern Combat Rifle and Time Is on Israel's Side
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter
Commandant of the US Marine Corps Issued a Dire Warning to the Terrorists
Oversight Committee Demands Jamie Raskin Apologize for Lying About Evidence Against Biden
Biden Orders 'Lowest Possible Retaliation' Against Iranian Facilities for Attacks on U.S....
Key Inflation Gauge Brings More Bad Economic News
Premodern Diversity vs. Civilizational Unity
Rodeo Events: The Far Left's Latest Target
Suspect in Murder of Maryland Judge Found Dead
Law Student Who Lost Her Job Offer After Blaming Israel for Hamas Attack...
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the...
Eventbrite Prohibits Riley Gaines' Event Promotions, Allows Pro-Hamas Listings
Here’s How One California City Responded to Hamas’ Attack on Israel
Jake Tapper's New Argument Against Lockdowns Is Rock Solid. There's Just One Problem.
Iran: The Head of the Snake
Tipsheet

Scenes From DC: 'Are You a Jew? You People Are the Devil!'

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  October 26, 2023 10:15 AM
YouTube

Anti-Semitism is spiking across the country and around the world.  The most virulent form of this ancient hatred reared its ugly head in the form of Hamas terrorists murdering 1,400 Jews a few weeks ago, doing so by invading the Jewish state they seek to annihilate and slaughtering as many civilians as possible.  This prompted a huge surge in hate crimes, which already dramatically and disproportionately impacted Jews in the United States before the recent explosion in anti-Jewish sentiment.  Language warning -- though it's hard to blame anyone for being angry over the White House Press Secretary dismissing the threat of anti-Semitism and pivoting away to a warning against Islamophobia:

Advertisement

Jean-Pierre had to clean up her mess the next day.  It's true that among religion-based hate crimes, attacks on Jews far outpaced any other group in 2022, which experienced a considerable uptick in such anti-Semitic incidents over the previous year.  Hate crimes against Jews have skyrocketed in major Western cities, as anti-Semites have been inspired and emboldened by the Hamas massacre.  At George Washington University in DC -- which recently changed its school mascot because "Colonials" was considered offensive, and whose president initially sided with Chinese Communist Party propagandists over free speech in a disturbing incident last year -- students projected pro-Hamas, anti-Semitic graphics onto a building on campus last night:

Recommended

Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Literally glorifying Jew-murdering martyrs, in addition to the 'river to the sea' eliminationist slogan. Aggressive anti-Semitism. Campus police eventually confronted those responsible -- people hiding behind masks who argued they were the ones being treated unfairly.  The school's chapter of the rabidly-bigoted 'Students for Justice in Palestine' hate organization previously announced its "full support" for the Hamas massacre of Jews, framing it as part of the "right to resist...by any means necessary," and also rejecting "the distinction between ‘civilian’ and ‘militant.’”  I keep coming back to these thoughts:

It's not unfair or "Islamophobic" to conflate 'pro-Palestine' with pro-Hamas if massive swaths of those associated with the former cause don't even really attempt to distance themselves from the latter reality.  In many cases, they're not even merely Hamas sympathetic; they're proud of Hamas.  No wonder ripping down posters of the innocent hostages has become a popular, sick pastime among the pro-Hamas crowd.  Elsewhere in the nation's capital, a minor traffic dispute turned ugly very quickly.  Casual, open, unapologetic anti-semitism:

Advertisement

Her child heard all of that.  Meanwhile, please take note of fake news and real news sources continuing to parrot Hamas propaganda, even after the giant, dangerous lie about Israel bombing a hospital in Gaza:

Yet another reminder that terrorist propaganda is garbage misinformation that should be disregarded, not reported.  A relevant flashback to 2002:

Advertisement

Palestinians lie about Israel-attributed death tolls as if it's breathing.  It's what they do.  Continuing to believe them is a choice.  I'll leave you with this story out of the UK.  The newscast chose this woman to be the face of Islamophobia victimhood in London.  Oops:


Tags: ANTI-SEMITISM WASHINGTON D.C. ISRAEL HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter Matt Vespa
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the Jewish Hostages Guy Benson
Premodern Diversity vs. Civilizational Unity Victor Davis Hanson
Eventbrite Prohibits Riley Gaines' Event Promotions, Allows Pro-Hamas Listings Madeline Leesman
Commandant of the US Marine Corps Issued a Dire Warning to the Terrorists Matt Vespa
One Part of Newly-Elected Speaker Mike Johnson’s Speech Really Triggered the Left Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter Matt Vespa
Advertisement