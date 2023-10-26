Scenes From DC: 'Are You a Jew? You People Are the Devil!'

Anti-Semitism is spiking across the country and around the world. The most virulent form of this ancient hatred reared its ugly head in the form of Hamas terrorists murdering 1,400 Jews a few weeks ago, doing so by invading the Jewish state they seek to annihilate and slaughtering as many civilians as possible. This prompted a huge surge in hate crimes, which already dramatically and disproportionately impacted Jews in the United States before the recent explosion in anti-Jewish sentiment. Language warning -- though it's hard to blame anyone for being angry over the White House Press Secretary dismissing the threat of anti-Semitism and pivoting away to a warning against Islamophobia:

Jews are 2% of the US population, according to the FBI's own statistics 51.4% of 2022 US hate crimes targeted Jews, and we have witnessed 2 straight weeks of antisemitic hate marches on fucking "elite" college campuses https://t.co/WnBGeVoWc6 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 24, 2023

Jean-Pierre had to clean up her mess the next day. It's true that among religion-based hate crimes, attacks on Jews far outpaced any other group in 2022, which experienced a considerable uptick in such anti-Semitic incidents over the previous year. Hate crimes against Jews have skyrocketed in major Western cities, as anti-Semites have been inspired and emboldened by the Hamas massacre. At George Washington University in DC -- which recently changed its school mascot because "Colonials" was considered offensive, and whose president initially sided with Chinese Communist Party propagandists over free speech in a disturbing incident last year -- students projected pro-Hamas, anti-Semitic graphics onto a building on campus last night:

Students at @GWtweets are currently projecting these messages on the side of Gelman Library. The student who sent me these images says the university has not asked those projecting the messages to stop using its building to glorify terrorists. pic.twitter.com/FYQB2l7Kcc — Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) October 25, 2023

Literally glorifying Jew-murdering martyrs, in addition to the 'river to the sea' eliminationist slogan. Aggressive anti-Semitism. Campus police eventually confronted those responsible -- people hiding behind masks who argued they were the ones being treated unfairly. The school's chapter of the rabidly-bigoted 'Students for Justice in Palestine' hate organization previously announced its "full support" for the Hamas massacre of Jews, framing it as part of the "right to resist...by any means necessary," and also rejecting "the distinction between ‘civilian’ and ‘militant.’” I keep coming back to these thoughts:

Universities built massive DEI bureaucracies to punish the phantom oppressions of "microaggressions," "misgendering," and "implicit bias." But in the wake of rampant antisemitism and pro-Hamas demonstrations on campus, most DEI officials have remained conspicuously silent. Why? — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 24, 2023

If I were pro-Palestine, I’d be desperate to disassociate myself and my cause from Hamas, especially after what Hamas did on 10/7. It has been striking how little the “pro-Palestine” side has done this, and how much it has effectively or overtly embraced Hamas. https://t.co/JID9oUQyEY — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 25, 2023

It's not unfair or "Islamophobic" to conflate 'pro-Palestine' with pro-Hamas if massive swaths of those associated with the former cause don't even really attempt to distance themselves from the latter reality. In many cases, they're not even merely Hamas sympathetic; they're proud of Hamas. No wonder ripping down posters of the innocent hostages has become a popular, sick pastime among the pro-Hamas crowd. Elsewhere in the nation's capital, a minor traffic dispute turned ugly very quickly. Casual, open, unapologetic anti-semitism:

Driver: Are you a Jew?

Biker: I am in fact.

Driver: I knew it! I knew you was a Jew. You people are the devil. You are the devil.



📍Washington, DC: pic.twitter.com/FL6ffRPpHY — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 25, 2023

Her child heard all of that. Meanwhile, please take note of fake news and real news sources continuing to parrot Hamas propaganda, even after the giant, dangerous lie about Israel bombing a hospital in Gaza:

Literal fake news, distributed at @NorthwesternU, straight-up literal terrorist propaganda -- regurgitating the debunked hospital lie, citing Hamas statistics as fact, and grossly abusing the word 'genocide.' It includes an ad suggesting the real student newspaper is sponsored… https://t.co/SjYjJijgs5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 25, 2023

Hamas lied bigtime. Anyway, in other news, Hamas says… https://t.co/c1XbPu1TEE — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 25, 2023

The next Poynter tweet served below this one is a story favorably quoting a Palestinian scolding the media for its language in the Israel-Hamas conflict. The problem cited is not repeating Hamas-provided information as fact, of course! Yes, why *has* trust evaporated, guys? https://t.co/NpxW46sp1X pic.twitter.com/3B1GBdPY37 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 25, 2023

Yet another reminder that terrorist propaganda is garbage misinformation that should be disregarded, not reported. A relevant flashback to 2002:

So overnight the death count went from 900+ civilians to 53, & mostly militants. 23 Israeli soldiers were also killed. Now the thing about the Jenin battle is bc it was in the West Bank, the numbers could be verified. — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 25, 2023

Palestinians lie about Israel-attributed death tolls as if it's breathing. It's what they do. Continuing to believe them is a choice. I'll leave you with this story out of the UK. The newscast chose this woman to be the face of Islamophobia victimhood in London. Oops:

ITV News platform this woman on Islamophobia, saying she receives abuse for “just going about her daily business.”



Only her ‘daily business’, in this second clip, appears to be producing propaganda for Hamas and its supporters.



What are ITV playing at? pic.twitter.com/BOBVUKJowV — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) October 23, 2023

This is the woman ITV invited on to talk about ‘Islamophobia’ this week, and how tough it is to live in Britain. Here she is on the day of the Hamas massacres: pic.twitter.com/c1vzs1uYHm — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) October 25, 2023



