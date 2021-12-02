Report: Border Sector Encountered Multiple Illegal Immigrants from Middle East Last Week

A friendly reminder that just because most of the news media has lost interest in the border crisis at the moment, that doesn't mean that it's gone away. It's playing out on the ground every single day. And just because the Biden administration has been dragged kicking and screaming into reimplementing the successful Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy (while still resisting it in court), that doesn't mean that the problem is fixed. Far from it. Via my Fox News colleague Bill Melugin, here's a snapshot from just one single border sector:



While the Biden Braintrust prattles on about "root causes" in a handful of countries, people are coming from all over the world to enter the country illegally through our southern border. When unlawful entry is accepted and incentivize, people respond accordingly. Keep in mind that there are tens of thousands of known 'got-aways' entering the country illegally every month -- people who are not apprehended. The stats listed above from the Del Rio sector are among those taken into custody. We have no idea who the got-aways are, or where they're from. We do know, however, that criminal enterprises like cartels and traffickers have long choreographed mass migration events in certain areas to divert attention and resources away from other areas. There are many migrants who want to be apprehended, in order to begin a lengthy process that has proven likely to allow them to stay in the United States under President Biden.



There are other illegal entrants, by contrast, who very much do not want to be encountered by officials -- and it's a safe bet that people within this latter group disproportionately represent security or public safety threats. This is an element of the border crisis that deeply concerns law enforcement and border patrol, but is routinely downplayed or disregarded by media and partisans whose rhetoric emphasizes "equity," "compassion," and "who we are." Part of an equal society is equality under the law. Illegal immigrants shouldn't have advantages over legal ones. Part of being compassionate is not incentivizing people to send children on perilous, sometimes deadly, journeys across the desert. And cannot abandon our sovereignty and rule of law, both of which are fundamental elements of "who we are." Meanwhile, the Biden administration is mulling and/or set to announce new travel restrictions on all people, including US citizens, seeking to legally enter the country:

The Biden administration is preparing stricter testing requirements for all travelers entering the United States, including returning Americans, to curb the spread of the potentially dangerous omicron variant, according to three federal health officials. As part of an enhanced winter covid strategy Biden is expected to announce Thursday, U.S. officials would require everyone entering the country to be tested one day before boarding flights, regardless of their vaccination status or country of departure. Administration officials are also considering a requirement that all travelers get retested within three to five days of arrival. In addition, they are debating a controversial proposal to require all travelers, including U.S. citizens, to self-quarantine for seven days, even if their test results are negative. Those who flout the requirements might be subject to fines and penalties, the first time such penalties would be linked to testing and quarantine measures for travelers in the United States.

Testing before and after travel, regardless of vaccine status -- plus a mandatory week-long quarantine, even for fully-vaccinated and boosted people who've also just tested negative twice? With penalties for noncompliance? It feels like we're going backwards. It's insane. As we compare and contrast the border crisis mess with the reportedly pending travel restrictions, I'll leave you with this Fauci quote. That's different, you see: