Elections
VIP

Battleground Poll: Americans Reject Critical Race Theory Tenets, But 'Strong Democrats' Disagree

Guy Benson
Guy Benson
|
 @guypbenson
|
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 1:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
Battleground Poll: Americans Reject Critical Race Theory Tenets, But 'Strong Democrats' Disagree

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It's been a bit of a rough week for race-baiting leftists in America, as an attention-grabbing Monmouth poll once again revealed that an overwhelming majority of US voters favor election provisions requiring photo identification in order to cast a ballot. This broad consensus is nothing new, but amid high-decibel demagoguery over state-level voting laws, the data point is striking. Perhaps the most remarkable polling result on this question was that voters of color – the supposed "victims" of ID laws, according to infantilizing leftist propaganda – were more likely to support the requirement than whites.  

The tedious, insulting "Jim Crow" talking point has failed spectacularly:


Merely 77 percent of white respondents support voter ID, versus 84 percent of voters of color. It looks like even Democrats like Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock are starting to realize their arguments on this issue (shouted by Democrats for years, by the way) are duds, which might explain why they're suddenly trying to pretend that they never had a problem with voter ID mandates. That's going to be a tough about-face to pull off:


Allahpundit attempts to answer the RNC's rhetorical question, postulating that Abrams & Co. realize they're losing the messaging battle over ID laws – in a rout, in fact. And now that Joe Manchin has endorsed a separate voting overhaul that includes mandatory voter ID, they're deciding to give up the ghost on one of their pet issues and move on. I think this analysis is more than plausible. But it will, or at least it should, be very difficult for people who have for years screamed bloody murder over "suppression" whenever voter ID laws were debated or passed to just abruptly shrug and claim that they were never really against the idea. Meanwhile, the left-wing race obsessives may be talking themselves into another dilemma with normal voters:


The hardcore Democratic base believes the Critical Race Theory/systemic racism/white supremacy poison, but most others – especially independents – do not. Granted, this survey was commissioned by Republicans, but the questions aren't much of an exaggeration of the views being promulgated by lefty activists and amplified in the press. It's a minefield, and if the GOP handles these tensions intelligently (not a guarantee by any means), it could spell real trouble for Democrats trying to straddle a barbed-wire fence. I'll leave you with the latest examples of the hard Left's endlessly escalating and profoundly off-putting skin color fixation: 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
There's an Important Crackdown Missing from Biden's Newest Gun Control Push
Katie Pavlich
It Looks Like Joe Biden Might Have Paid for Hunter's Wild Night Of Crack Cocaine and Hookers
Matt Vespa
Researcher Who Thanked Fauci Dubbed 'Favorite American COVID-19 Expert of Chinese State-Run Media'
Guy Benson

Trump Shreds Harris for Dragging Her Feet on Upcoming Border Visit
Julio Rosas
In a Massive Blow To Press Freedom, CCP Shuts Down Hong Kong’s Largest Pro-Democracy Newspaper
Carson Swick
Biden Blasted For Latest Gun Control Push to 'Combat Crime'
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular