Friday Fun: Arguing Like a Leftist on 'Party Swap'

Guy Benson
Guy Benson
 @guypbenson
Posted: Nov 13, 2020 12:01 PM
One of my favorite segments on Kennedy's eponymous Fox Business Network show is "party swap," wherein the panel's pundits switch ideological or partisan roles for a few minutes, lampooning the other side.  Last night, I had the privilege of participating in the exercise, opposite Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins.  He railed against "the libs" and their precious feelings, while I played an angry Resistance leftist trying to grapple with the mixed results of last week's elections.  A taste:

Here's the full segment, which comes full circle with the rock of pallor at the very end:

Thankfully, our humor got some positive reviews from a number of people (including some very familiar figures), with others suggesting that the segment or my character become recurring.  Well, I'm pleased to report that 'party swap' is a regular installment on Kennedy,-- and I have, in fact, been honing this character for quite some time.  Some flashbacks, in case you're in the mood for a few more chuckles:




We could all use a laugh these days. Happy Friday.

