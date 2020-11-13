Friday Fun: Arguing Like a Leftist on 'Party Swap'

One of my favorite segments on Kennedy's eponymous Fox Business Network show is "party swap," wherein the panel's pundits switch ideological or partisan roles for a few minutes, lampooning the other side. Last night, I had the privilege of participating in the exercise, opposite Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins. He railed against "the libs" and their precious feelings, while I played an angry Resistance leftist trying to grapple with the mixed results of last week's elections. A taste:

Just did #PartySwap on @KennedyNation, in which my role was to serve as the left-wing commentator. Here’s my first answer: pic.twitter.com/CUpaQxMU3u — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 13, 2020

Here's the full segment, which comes full circle with the rock of pallor at the very end:

Thankfully, our humor got some positive reviews from a number of people (including some very familiar figures), with others suggesting that the segment or my character become recurring. Well, I'm pleased to report that 'party swap' is a regular installment on Kennedy,-- and I have, in fact, been honing this character for quite some time. Some flashbacks, in case you're in the mood for a few more chuckles:









We could all use a laugh these days. Happy Friday.