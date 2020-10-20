BLM Activist Arrested for Assaulting a Black Conservative in San Francisco

An arrest has been made following the attack on a free speech activist in San Francisco over the weekend. Philip Anderson, a 25-year-old black man, had organized the "Team Save America" rally near City Hall in order to demonstrate against Big Tech censorship following rampant curtailing of conservative Twitter and Facebook activity.

During the demonstration, Anderson was attacked by a man who he identified as being part of a Black Lives Matter counter-protest and a member of Antifa.

(Warning: graphic content)

This was a brutal assault on a free speech activist and Trump supporter Philip Anderson. Will the Antifa militant be held responsible for this violence? Or are "ideas" immune to prosecution? pic.twitter.com/VnQtRDTMgC — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 18, 2020

Anderson was beaten bloody in the confrontation and had his front teeth knocked out by a masked man in tactical gloves. The man also is said to have used a racial slur against Anderson as he dropped to the ground.

I'm raising money for Help Philip Anderson fix his teeth. Click to Donate https://t.co/GWljI0Ag2I @TeamSaveAmerica — Adam Crigler (@AdamCrigler) October 17, 2020

Now, San Francisco police have reported that they have a man in custody who is being charged in connection to the Saturday assault. Thirty-five-year-old Adora Anderson (no relation) was arrested in Oakland on Sunday and transported to a San Francisco jail where he was booked on charges of mayhem and hate crime enhancement. His bail was set at $110,000.

SUSPECT who attacked Philip Anderson has been arrested.



The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Adora Anderson of Watsonville. https://t.co/t0qhm7EcgW pic.twitter.com/F5fjdcUzL7 — Andrew Duncomb (Black Rebel) (@SpaceForceUSA_) October 19, 2020

Adora, who is also known as "Dro," has a criminal history involving narcotics, fraud, and illegal firearm possession, according to the Post Millennial. He also has extensive documentation on social media of his involvement with radical factions of the movement against law enforcement, including a video he posted of himself stealing and then burning a Blue Lives Matter flag on Instagram.

The free speech rally, organized by assault victim Anderson on Saturday, was in direct response to Twitter and Facebook blocking the ability of users to share a bombshell story from the New York Post detailing a possible "pay to play" scheme involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

GOP lawmakers including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri have excoriated Big Tech following the censorship, vowing to haul the company leaders in front of Congress.

Anderson became a further victim of Big Tech censorship following the Saturday incident, claiming that his Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts had been eliminated.

"I’m the victim and I get banned? They erased my existence," Anderson said. Despite the violent attack, however, Anderson says he will continue to organize rallies that fight for the right to free speech. Against his attacker, however, Anderson said he harbored no ill will.

"I hold no grudge against him," he said. "He’s been brainwashed.”