War for the White House Podcast: President Trump and Joe Biden Duke It Out in Dueling Town Halls

In the 18th edition of "War for the White House," PJ Media's Matt Margolis chats with Townhall.com's Ellie Bufkin and Reagan McCarthy to discuss the pending votes to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett and officially make her Justice Barrett, the dumpster fire that was simultaneous town halls, and whether or not the election odds are shifting in Trump's favor.

Also discussed: a peculiar but stunningly accurate voting predictor involving cookies, whether swing voters are swinging toward Trump, and Reagan dishes about her recent talk with Michigan GOP candidate for Senate John James.

