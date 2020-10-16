Supreme Court

War for the White House Podcast: President Trump and Joe Biden Duke It Out in Dueling Town Halls

Ellie Bufkin
Ellie Bufkin
|
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 6:25 PM
Source: Townhall Media

The "War for the White House" podcast is a twice a week podcast featuring your favorite voices from Townhall.com, RedState.com, PJMedia.com, Twitchy.com, HotAir.com, and BearingArms.com as we enter the final countdown to Election Day in November.

In the 18th edition of "War for the White House," PJ Media's Matt Margolis chats with Townhall.com's Ellie Bufkin and Reagan McCarthy to discuss the pending votes to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett and officially make her Justice Barrett, the dumpster fire that was simultaneous town halls, and whether or not the election odds are shifting in Trump's favor.

Also discussed: a peculiar but stunningly accurate voting predictor involving cookies, whether swing voters are swinging toward Trump, and Reagan dishes about her recent talk with Michigan GOP candidate for Senate John James. 

Listen now!

There are only 17 days left until Election Day, and the Townhall Media family will not leave any story unexamined and any opinion left unsaid.

Tune in every Tuesday and Friday for a new episode! This podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

