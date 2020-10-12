The Latest Biden Gaffes: More Lies and You'll Never Guess Whose Name He Forgot This Time

During a campaign stop on Monday morning, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden faced brief questions from the press about the confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

In only a few words, and an attempt to prop up his campaign, Biden managed to get most of the facts wrong and then forgot the name of Sen. Mitt Romney, who ran against Barack Obama and Joe Biden for president in 2012.

Biden told a reporter asking whether Barrett should be questioned on her Catholic faith that no, she shouldn't. He likened the process of questioning a candidate's faith to the time that he was on the campaign trail against someone else known for their religion.

"You may remember, I got in trouble when we were running against Senator, who was a Mormon, he was a governor, OK?" Biden said, unable to name Mitt Romney specifically. "And I took him on and nobody’s faith should be questioned."

WATCH: Joe Biden can't remember Mitt Romney's name pic.twitter.com/4vBDj2rOZC — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020

Biden has actually used his own Catholicism as a key talking point during his campaign in recent weeks in response to sharp criticism that he does not represent Christians in America.

The Biden campaign dumped seven figures into a multi-ad blitz in battleground states underscoring his history of attending Catholic mass. Pro-life voters have expressed deep concern that a Biden-Harris administration would usher in the most pro-abortion legislation and court rulings the nation has ever seen.

Without mentioning abortion, however, Biden maintains that he is a devout Catholic citing only mass attendance as evidence of his faith.

Moving on from questions about whether Barrett should be interrogated about her own faith, Biden then alleged that the nominee was on record as saying she would vote against the Affordable Care Act in the Supreme Court.

"This nominee has said she wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, this president wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act," Biden said. Yes, he's right that the president has been outspoken that he would like to repeal Obamacare in favor of health coverage that would be more affordable for millions of Americans. But Barrett has never said such a thing.

Despite Democrats' best effort throughout the first day of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Monday, Judge Barrett has never said or speculated on how she might rule on an active case to be heard by the Supreme Court. Biden's remark on Monday was not just misleading, it was entirely false.

He continued with an even wilder accusation, going several steps further than his Democrat colleagues in the Senate, promising that if Barrett is confirmed, Americans are going to lose their insurance in under a month.

"Let’s keep our eye on the ball," Biden said about the upcoming general election. "This is about: in less than one month Americans are going to lose their health insurance."

The Biden campaign is also still facing tough questions about whether or not their candidate would pack the Supreme Court. Neither he nor Sen. Kamala Harris has said whether they would add justices to the Court to overrule any conservative opinions. Biden even told a reporter over the weekend that he doesn't think Americans deserve to know one way or the other.