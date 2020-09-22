Supreme Court

War for the White House Podcast: War for the Supreme Court

Ellie Bufkin
Ellie Bufkin
|
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 6:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
War for the White House Podcast: War for the Supreme Court

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The "War for the White House" podcast is a twice a week podcast featuring your favorite voices from Townhall.com, RedState.com, PJMedia.com, Twitchy.com, HotAir.com, and BearingArms.com as we enter the final countdown to Election Day in November.

In the 11th edition of "War for the White House," HotAir's Jazz Shaw, Townhall.com's Ellie Bufkin, and PJ Media's Matt Margolis discuss the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the impending battle to fill the vacancy on the High Court, and how it will impact the 2020 Election.

Tune in every Tuesday and Friday for a new episode! This podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

Why Chuck Schumer's Presser on SCOTUS Did Not Go Well Today
Matt Vespa

Okay, Senate GOP, FILL THAT SEAT
Matt Vespa
Schumer Just Blocked an Election Security Hearing to Boycott SCOTUS
Katie Pavlich
Kim Klacik Takes to the Streets of Baltimore Again in Latest Hard Hitting Ad
Cortney O'Brien
Exclusive: Sen. Loeffler Introduces Legislation Further Protecting Women's Sports Under Title IX
Reagan McCarthy
Too Tired? Biden Called It a Day Before 10 AM Today...42 Days Before Election Day AND During a SCOTUS Fight
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular