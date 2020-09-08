War For the White House Podcast: The Disaster That Is Kamala Harris

The "War for The White House" is a twice a week podcast featuring your favorite voices from Townhall.com, RedState.com, PJMedia.com, Twitchy.com, HotAir.com, and BearingArms.com as we enter the final countdown to Election Day in November.

In Episode Eight, Townhall.com's Julio Rosas, Ellie Bufkin, and Reagan McCarthy discuss the incredible hypocrisy of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and break down exactly what she was thinking referring to Jacob Blake as a hero.

The gang also discusses whether Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are really going to spend the final 55 days of the campaign ducking reporters and whether people will continue to accept that.

With less than two months to go, the president kicks it into high gear, Biden takes another day off, and we're all left wondering what is going to be on voters' minds as they head to the polls (or their mailboxes) on Election Day.

Tune in every Tuesday and Friday for a new episode! This podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.