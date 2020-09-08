Townhall.com

War For the White House Podcast: The Disaster That Is Kamala Harris

Ellie Bufkin
Ellie Bufkin
|
Posted: Sep 08, 2020 6:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
War For the White House Podcast: The Disaster That Is Kamala Harris

Source: Townhall Media

The "War for The White House" is a twice a week podcast featuring your favorite voices from Townhall.com, RedState.com, PJMedia.com, Twitchy.com, HotAir.com, and BearingArms.com as we enter the final countdown to Election Day in November.

In Episode Eight, Townhall.com's Julio Rosas, Ellie Bufkin, and Reagan McCarthy discuss the incredible hypocrisy of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and break down exactly what she was thinking referring to Jacob Blake as a hero.

The gang also discusses whether Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are really going to spend the final 55 days of the campaign ducking reporters and whether people will continue to accept that. 

With less than two months to go, the president kicks it into high gear, Biden takes another day off, and we're all left wondering what is going to be on voters' minds as they head to the polls (or their mailboxes) on Election Day. 

Tune in every Tuesday and Friday for a new episode! This podcast is now available on Apple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts, and Spotify.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Are We Really Shocked This is How Voters Feel About The Atlantic's Shoddy Hit Piece on Trump?
Matt Vespa
Uh Oh: Creepy Joe Biden Faces Another Test With Black Democrats
Matt Vespa
Did Dan Rather Really Just Say That About The Atlantic's Shoddy Anti-Trump Hit Piece?
Matt Vespa
Pump Those Numbers Up: Over 20 Trump Officials Have Denied 'The Atlantic's' Story On the Record
Julio Rosas
Here Come More Riots: Rochester Police Chief, Senior Staff Resign as Tension Over Daniel Prude’s Death Intensifies
Matt Vespa
Oh Really? Lefty Atlantic Writer Threatens to 'Re-tell Story' of Meeting Conservative Singer to Smear Him
Ellie Bufkin
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular