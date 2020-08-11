In Bid For White House, Harris Promised to Usurp Constitution In Quest for Gun Control

During her quest for the White House last year, Sen. Kamala Harris pledged to enact strict gun control legislation even if Congress couldn't get it done.

"If Congress fails to send comprehensive gun safety legislation to Harris' desk within her first 100 days as president—including universal background checks, an assault weapons ban, and the repeal of the NRA's corporate gun manufacturer and dealer immunity bill—she will take executive action to keep our kids and communities safe," her campaign website proudly touted.

Harris's proposals, which would redefine the Second Amendment of the Constitution as we know it, could not be legally reckoned by anyone who read her plan for guns in America, including Joe Biden. From the debate stage last summer, Biden put the screws to Harris over her plan, accusing her of totally disregarding the Bill of Rights in her pursuit of stricter gun laws.

"Let's be constitutional," said Biden. "We've got a Constitution." Harris giggled smugly at Biden's assertion that the Constitution still mattered and retorted that he was simply being uncooperative with the anti-gun agenda.

"Hey, Joe," she cooed sardonically from her podium on the Democratic debate stage in Houston. "Instead of saying, 'No, we can't,' let's say, 'Yes, we can.'"

The most depressing part about tonight's #DemocraticDebate is when @KamalaHarris replied to @JoeBiden's claim that her proposed exec order would be unconstitutional by *laughing* and blithely saying "instead of saying no we can't, how about yes we can" and listing Very Bad Things pic.twitter.com/32RboFItXL — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) September 13, 2019

She continued, doubling down on her intent to turn that promise into sweeping law within 100 days of being sworn into office saying, really, Congress and the lawmaking process of the United States didn't matter because of the "babies."

"The idea that we would wait for this Congress, which has just done nothing, to act, is just—it is overlooking the fact that every day in America, our babies are going to school to have drills, elementary, middle and high school students, where they are learning about how they have to hide in a closet or crouch in a corner if there is a mass shooter roaming the hallways of their school."

As much as the issue of children being killed seemed to matter to Harris in September when she was promising to enact draconian gun regulation via executive order, she hasn't mentioned the dozens of children who have been shot in America as crime rates spiked in the wake of protests, rioting, and looting.