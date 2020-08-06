Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Not Meet With Trump

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine received surprising news on Thursday when his routine COVID-19 test administered ahead of a planned meeting with President Trump came back positive.

The governor's planned meeting with the president was meant to launch off an afternoon in Cleveland in which the president will deliver remarks on economic prosperity and then tour the Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant in Clyde, OH.

DeWine confirmed the results of the test and said he has not experienced any symptoms thus far.

The governor said he will immediately return to the capital city of Columbus where his wife Fran will also be tested. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was also tested on Thursday ahead of the presidential meeting but his result came back negative. DeWine further pledged to follow the protocol for testing positive and will quarantine for 14 days.

DeWine, a Republican, has not always seen eye-to-eye with the president throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. His orders for the people of Ohio have slanted more toward the strict lockdown mandates of Democratic governors, which has made him the subject of criticism from conservatives.

DeWine has held off on state-wide mask mandates for all people in public but does require all employees of all businesses wear masks. Ohio has seen an uptick in cases of COVID-19 in recent days after months of decline.

The governor was among the first in the nation to issue strict orders to help contain the virus In the early days. Ohio was the first state to close all schools in an effort to slow the spread.

The White House issued a brief message for the Buckeye State leader on Thursday afternoon.

"The president wishes Gov. DeWine a speedy and full recovery and commends the job he’s doing for the great state of Ohio."