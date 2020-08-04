Sports
VIP

Fan-Free Stadiums and Woke Anthem Protests Will Kill Professional Sports

Ellie Bufkin
Ellie Bufkin
|
Posted: Aug 04, 2020 6:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Fan-Free Stadiums and Woke Anthem Protests Will Kill Professional Sports

Source: Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP

Months of lockdown, isolation, and uncertainty over our future caused America to yearn for its favorite national pastime of professional sports. But instead of the widespread, socially distanced celebrations we envisioned as baseball, basketball, and hockey returned to our television screens, the nation was greeted with political division, depressingly empty stadiums, and competitive sport that seems to appeal to no one.

As the Major League Baseball spring camps closed down at the start of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, disappointed fans were buoyed only by the thought that, even without being able to use their Opening Day tickets, they'd see a return to baseball at some point in the summer.

To continue reading, join Townhall VIP

Your support is more vital than ever to help us continue fighting. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

No Surprise: De Blasio Admits He Pulled Strings for Black Lives Matter
Beth Baumann
Ted Cruz Corrects Mazie Hirono On the Spot After Falsely Claiming Federal Agents Were 'Unidentifiable'
Julio Rosas
Sorry Biden: Vote By Mail Is Not Likely to Make Every Voice Heard
Sarah Lee
Sharyl Attkisson Exposes So-Called 'Fact Checkers' For Who They Really Are
Katie Pavlich

Did the FBI Really Just Say That After Reviewing FISA Spy Warrant Process?
Matt Vespa
Veepstakes Derailed: Joe Biden's VP Rollout Has Devolved Into a Total Train Wreck
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular