There Were Some Surprisingly Pro-Life Moments at This Year's Emmy Awards

Unlike those among the anti-woman left who can't even define the term "woman" and believe having children is a career-ending event, pro-lifers believe women are more than strong enough to achieve success while being a mother. Unwittingly or not, actress Sarah Snook’s acceptance speech affirmed just that on Monday night at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards.

Snook, 36, received one of the highest awards of the night for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role as Siobhan “Shiv” Roy in HBO's "Succession."

As the actress thanked her cast, crew, and family for their support, she concluded her acceptance speech by saying her biggest thank you goes to someone who won’t understand anything she said on the stage at that moment: her newborn daughter.

“I carried her with me in this last season, but really it was her who carried me,” Snook said.

She continued by quipping in the nationally televised speech that it was easy for her to act when pregnant because of raging hormones but concluded by proudly affirming that the life she was helping to create empowered her.

“The proximity of her life growing inside me gave me the strength to do this and this performance,” Snook said acknowledging the humanity of the unborn.

In May 2023, Snook posted a photo to Instagram of her watching the series finale of “Succession” with her newborn, saying “I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support.”

Snook’s emphatic embrace of motherhood and a woman’s strength stands in stark contrast to actress Michelle Williams’ acceptance speech at the 77th Annual Golden Globes in 2020. Williams claimed she would not have been able to achieve her win without “employing a woman’s right to choose” to kill her unborn baby. Where Williams thinks there was a choice to be made, Snook proves that women have the capacity for both career triumphs and motherhood at the same time.

The “Succession” star’s speech was not the only example of pro-pregnancy success at that night’s Emmys as actress and singer Suki Waterhouse flaunted her baby bump in a custom Valentino maternity dress.

She donned an eye-catching red gown specifically designed to show off the fact that there's a new plus-one joining her on the red carpet, a baby she's expecting with fiancé and actor Robert Pattinson.

Waterhouse played Karen Sirko in “Daisy Jones and The Six,” a show nominated for outstanding limited or anthology series.

The 32-year-old has taken many opportunities to flaunt her baby bump at various public outings over the past several months. She will also be performing the new music she released while pregnant at this year’s Coachella music festival.

Both Waterhouse and Snook’s example dismantle the pro-abortion and deeply anti-woman narrative that they cannot achieve greatness while pregnant or as new mothers.