Just Hours After Trump Threatened to Cut Off Trade With Spain, They Cut a Check for NATO

Just hours after President Trump threatened to halt trade with Spain over its insufficient NATO spending, he revealed Wednesday that Madrid had moved quickly to increase its financial contribution to the alliance.

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🔥 WOW! President Trump just revealed that after he publicly threatened to cut off ALL TRADE with Spain today, Spain CAVED and cut a check for NATO



THAT’S how it’s done.



“Spain was VERY generous today. You know, I told them I'm going to stop trade.



What did Spain do today?… pic.twitter.com/8kEPErC4DG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 8, 2026

"I will say I did have issues with Spain, and I still do. But Spain came back all the way today. Spain was very generous today," the president said. "You know, I told them I'm going to stop trading. They honored the request for lots of payments. And if they didn't, we wouldn't even talk to them."

"They were very bad. They behaved very badly, in my opinion," Trump added. "But there was great unity in that room today. The NATO room was pretty much pretty amazing, actually. There was something very good about it. I actually wish the press was able to stay. Now, they may have been different if the press was there, but there was tremendous unity and togetherness. It was quite nice."

This follows President Trump’s threat to halt all trade with Spain if it failed to increase its NATO contributions.

.@POTUS: "Spain is a wasted cause. We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore by the way... Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don't participate, they don't pay. I don't want anything to do with Spain." pic.twitter.com/3prqux6p54 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 8, 2026

"Spain is a wasted cause," the president said Wednesday. "We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore, by the way, I'd like you to cut it off."

"Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don't participate, they don't pay. I don't want anything to do with Spain."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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