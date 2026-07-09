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Tipsheet

Just Hours After Trump Threatened to Cut Off Trade With Spain, They Cut a Check for NATO

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 09, 2026 11:45 AM
Just Hours After Trump Threatened to Cut Off Trade With Spain, They Cut a Check for NATO
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Just hours after President Trump threatened to halt trade with Spain over its insufficient NATO spending, he revealed Wednesday that Madrid had moved quickly to increase its financial contribution to the alliance.

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"I will say I did have issues with Spain, and I still do. But Spain came back all the way today. Spain was very generous today," the president said. "You know, I told them I'm going to stop trading. They honored the request for lots of payments. And if they didn't, we wouldn't even talk to them."

"They were very bad. They behaved very badly, in my opinion," Trump added. "But there was great unity in that room today. The NATO room was pretty much pretty amazing, actually. There was something very good about it. I actually wish the press was able to stay. Now, they may have been different if the press was there, but there was tremendous unity and togetherness. It was quite nice."

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY NATO SPAIN TRADE

This follows President Trump’s threat to halt all trade with Spain if it failed to increase its NATO contributions.

"Spain is a wasted cause," the president said Wednesday. "We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore, by the way, I'd like you to cut it off."

"Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don't participate, they don't pay. I don't want anything to do with Spain."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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