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Tipsheet

British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, Officially Resigns

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 22, 2026 11:00 AM
British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, Officially Resigns
Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer officially resigned on Monday morning. Despite leading the Labour Party to a landslide victory in 2024, Starmer has since become deeply unpopular, with his government suffering a series of devastating losses in local elections. 

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Starmer's resignation marks the sixth premature departure of a British prime minister in the past decade. He is expected to remain in office for several more weeks while the Labour Party selects his successor.

"Every decision I've taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party. I have spoken to His Majesty the King this morning to inform him of my decision," Starmer said during his resignation speech.

"I will ask the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party to set out a timetable with nominations opening on the 9th of July and completed by the summer recess. In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before Parliament returns in September. I will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete. And I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power," he said.

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The Labour Party is expected to move quickly to select a new leader. Nominations will open on July 9 and close before Parliament begins its summer recess on July 16. Only Labour members of Parliament will be eligible to enter the race.

The former Mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham, is widely expected to succeed Starmer.

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