British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, Officially Resigns

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer officially resigned on Monday morning. Despite leading the Labour Party to a landslide victory in 2024, Starmer has since become deeply unpopular, with his government suffering a series of devastating losses in local elections.

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Starmer's resignation marks the sixth premature departure of a British prime minister in the past decade. He is expected to remain in office for several more weeks while the Labour Party selects his successor.

🇬🇧 Full speech: Keir Starmer announces his resignation as Prime Minister of the UK pic.twitter.com/1Ahigq6caJ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 22, 2026

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: KEIR STARMER RESIGNS as UK Prime Minister



He's an UTTER FAILURE!



Starmer won't be missed. Now in the next election choose a Trump figure! 🇺🇸🇬🇧



Trump nailed it: HE FAILED. pic.twitter.com/oUpHCuJ1Rk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 22, 2026

Keir Starmer has officially RESIGNED as British Prime Minister. Here’s a quick breakdown of what he accomplished over the past two years:



- Allowed an Islamic third-world invasion of the UK and the destruction of Western civilization

- Increased government censorship

- Made it… pic.twitter.com/lTCki40G8X — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 22, 2026

"Every decision I've taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party. I have spoken to His Majesty the King this morning to inform him of my decision," Starmer said during his resignation speech.

"I will ask the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party to set out a timetable with nominations opening on the 9th of July and completed by the summer recess. In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before Parliament returns in September. I will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete. And I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power," he said.

The Labour Party is expected to move quickly to select a new leader. Nominations will open on July 9 and close before Parliament begins its summer recess on July 16. Only Labour members of Parliament will be eligible to enter the race.

The former Mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham, is widely expected to succeed Starmer.

🇬🇧 Labour’s Andy Burnham confirms he will seek to replace Starmer as Prime Minister



Andy Burnham announces he will run for Labour leader after UK Premier Starmer's resignation announcement, saying: 'I will put myself forward as part of this process' pic.twitter.com/rJfWp5k543 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 22, 2026

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