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Tipsheet

The Chaos in Newark Shows the Left Cares More About Illegal Aliens Than Working-Class Americans

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 28, 2026 1:00 PM
The Chaos in Newark Shows the Left Cares More About Illegal Aliens Than Working-Class Americans
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

The left continues to show that many activists care more about attacking their political opposition than supporting working-class Americans. A now-viral video from the anti-ICE riots in Newark, New Jersey, shows a garbage truck driver furiously confronting protesters who blocked a public road and prevented him from doing his job. 

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The footage shows the visibly enraged driver stepping out of his truck and screaming at the protesters after they refused to let him pass. He shouted that if he ended up hitting someone, if he tried to continue working, he would be the one going to jail, not the protesters blocking the street. 

Later in the clip, two protesters can be seen arguing among themselves. One expressed sympathy for the driver, calling him part of the “fellow working class,” while the other insisted it simply didn't matter because working-class people “should understand” that their actions are necessary for their cause.

This comes as chaos has engulfed Delaney Hall, a private ICE detention center in Newark, over alleged poor conditions inside the facility, including spoiled, expired food, poor medical care, overcrowding, and retaliation against detainees who have engaged in a hunger strike. 

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Related:

DHS ICE NEWARK RIOTS TOM HOMAN

Protests and riots have plagued the facility for days as left-wing demonstrators attempt to make their voices heard. However, Trump administration officials have pointed out that many of the detainees include individuals convicted of serious crimes, including murder and sex offenses, underscoring the ridiculousness of the protests surrounding the facility.

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Border Czar Tom Homan even said earlier this week that, despite the protests and reported hunger strike, he has no intention of giving in to the demonstrators’ demands. He also stated that if detainees begin seriously harming themselves as a result of the hunger strike, authorities would seek a court order allowing officials to force-feed them if necessary.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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Spencer Pratt Had a Brutal Response After a Heckler Told Him He Lacks Government Experience Dmitri Bolt
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