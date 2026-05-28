The Chaos in Newark Shows the Left Cares More About Illegal Aliens Than Working-Class Americans

The left continues to show that many activists care more about attacking their political opposition than supporting working-class Americans. A now-viral video from the anti-ICE riots in Newark, New Jersey, shows a garbage truck driver furiously confronting protesters who blocked a public road and prevented him from doing his job.

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The footage shows the visibly enraged driver stepping out of his truck and screaming at the protesters after they refused to let him pass. He shouted that if he ended up hitting someone, if he tried to continue working, he would be the one going to jail, not the protesters blocking the street.

Later in the clip, two protesters can be seen arguing among themselves. One expressed sympathy for the driver, calling him part of the “fellow working class,” while the other insisted it simply didn't matter because working-class people “should understand” that their actions are necessary for their cause.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! A garbage truck driver absolutely LOST IT on anti-ICE rioters in Newark for BLOCKING him from driving down the road



“I’VE GOT KIDS! If I hit ya’ll, I GO TO JAIL!”



Then the rioters started FIGHTING each other in front of the truck



We’re dealing with some HORRIBLE… pic.twitter.com/OiSfhvurne — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2026

This comes as chaos has engulfed Delaney Hall, a private ICE detention center in Newark, over alleged poor conditions inside the facility, including spoiled, expired food, poor medical care, overcrowding, and retaliation against detainees who have engaged in a hunger strike.

Protests and riots have plagued the facility for days as left-wing demonstrators attempt to make their voices heard. However, Trump administration officials have pointed out that many of the detainees include individuals convicted of serious crimes, including murder and sex offenses, underscoring the ridiculousness of the protests surrounding the facility.

BREAKING: Full-on BRAWLS are now taking place outside ICE Newark between agents and leftist rioters



This is NOT sustainable



As I keep saying: this is ONLY GETTING WORSE.



SEND IN REINFORCEMENTS pic.twitter.com/rhLlfvtHqK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 27, 2026

WATCH: Protesters clash with law enforcement officers outside an ICE facility in Newark, New Jersey, just a day after their initial demonstration turned chaotic.



ICE agents in riot gear arrived Monday afternoon to clear protesters blocking Delaney Hall’s entrance over concerns… pic.twitter.com/78P0BzfdOR — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 26, 2026

🚨 WOW! ICE agents just went HARDBALL mode, RAMMING leftist rioters who tried blockading federal vehicles in Newark NJ



We need these masked rioters to be thrown into federal prison!



Bring maximum FAFO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F8JlkX5lNL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 27, 2026

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Border Czar Tom Homan even said earlier this week that, despite the protests and reported hunger strike, he has no intention of giving in to the demonstrators’ demands. He also stated that if detainees begin seriously harming themselves as a result of the hunger strike, authorities would seek a court order allowing officials to force-feed them if necessary.

Border Czar Tom Homan just DARES detainees at the ICE facility in New Jersey to continue their hunger strike — and warns that ICE will force feed them if necessary.



Homan said he’s been in this role since the 1980s and hunger strikes NEVER work.



HOMAN: “Look, I’ve done this… pic.twitter.com/4O8ptxNYad — Overton (@overton_news) May 26, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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