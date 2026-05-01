Here Is Ron DeSantis' 'Cheat Code' to Good Governance

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed his cheat code to governance on Friday, as the Sunshine State has continued to siphon away business and residents from Democratic states like California, New York, and others.

Advertisement

🚨 LMAO! GOV. RON DESANTIS says it PERFECTLY:



"I have a cheat code here."



"All I got to do is look to New York, Illinois, California, Washington State, and then just do the OPPOSITE of what they're doing." 🤣



"And that works out very, very well!"



"Florida has been one of the… pic.twitter.com/A80x9irQki — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 1, 2026

"Because I'll be like, oh man, you Florida, you guys, you did this, you did that, man, how, we want other states to be like you, how'd you do it? And look, we've done a lot, we've let on a lot, and I'm proud of that. But, you know, I also have a cheat code here," Governor DeSantis said. "All I got to do is look to New York, Illinois, California, Washington State, and then just do the opposite of what they're doing."

"And that works out very, very well," he said. "And so, yes, they've repelled a lot of people from their states. Florida has been one of the places, of course, for refuge."

"And I think we've had more adjusted gross income move into the state of Florida since I've been governor than has ever moved into any state in America in the history of the country, even adjusted for inflation," DeSantis continued. "And then you look at guys like Ken Griffin moved his company down, his jobs, increases the tax base, all that."

Not only has the influx of companies into the state increased tax revenue for the state government, but it has also boosted philanthropic activity. Governor DeSantis noted that hundreds of millions of dollars have flowed into private charities, a development that progressives claim does not typically occur, and is a chief reason why they instead decide to tax companies and the wealthy to try and provide those services themselves.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Gov. Ron DeSantis reveals he's seeing Ken Griffin — who is being pushed out of NYC by Zohran Mamdani — give TENS OF MILLIONS of dollars to projects in Florida on a regular basis now



The dude is worth $50 billion and Ugandan Mamdani thought it a GOOD IDEA to say… pic.twitter.com/yu6WQ7F8VN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 1, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.