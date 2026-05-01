Here Is Ron DeSantis' 'Cheat Code' to Good Governance

NRSC Rolls Out New Ad Slamming Bernie Sanders' Unholy Left-Wing Crusade
NRSC Rolls Out New Ad Slamming Bernie Sanders' Unholy Left-Wing Crusade
Sheriff Facing 30 Felony Counts After Ten Inmates Pull Off Massive Jailbreak
Sheriff Facing 30 Felony Counts After Ten Inmates Pull Off Massive Jailbreak
Black Voters Just Gave the Democratic Party Some Horrible News
Black Voters Just Gave the Democratic Party Some Horrible News
Will Trump Endorse Anyone in Texas GOP Senate Runoff?
Will Trump Endorse Anyone in Texas GOP Senate Runoff?
AOC Predicts Gerrymandering War Between Blue and Red States
AOC Predicts Gerrymandering War Between Blue and Red States
Tim Walz Doesn't Seem to Object to Graham Platner's Use of This Word That 'Incites Violence'
Tim Walz Doesn't Seem to Object to Graham Platner's Use of This Word...
VIP
Vote Blue No Matter Who? We Did Nazi That Coming
Vote Blue No Matter Who? We Did Nazi That Coming
Joe Biden Throws His Support Behind Keisha Lance Bottoms for GA Governor
Joe Biden Throws His Support Behind Keisha Lance Bottoms for GA Governor
Scott Jennings Calls Out Seth Moulton for Suggesting Secretary Hegseth Be Executed for 'War Crimes'
Scott Jennings Calls Out Seth Moulton for Suggesting Secretary Hegseth Be Executed for...
Gavin Newsom Has Some Audacity Complaining About Gas Prices
Gavin Newsom Has Some Audacity Complaining About Gas Prices
VIP
Can We Save Hollywood? CA Republican Steve Hilton Believes He Can
Can We Save Hollywood? CA Republican Steve Hilton Believes He Can
Scott Bessent Reveals the True State of Iran Amid the US Blockade
Scott Bessent Reveals the True State of Iran Amid the US Blockade
As Desperation Grows, Iran Considers Deploying Explosive Dolphins Against US Blockade
As Desperation Grows, Iran Considers Deploying Explosive Dolphins Against US Blockade
Republican Mayoral Candidate in LA Surges in the Polls Following Legendary Campaign Ad
Republican Mayoral Candidate in LA Surges in the Polls Following Legendary Campaign Ad
Tipsheet

Here Is Ron DeSantis' 'Cheat Code' to Good Governance

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 01, 2026 3:30 PM
Here Is Ron DeSantis' 'Cheat Code' to Good Governance
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed his cheat code to governance on Friday, as the Sunshine State has continued to siphon away business and residents from Democratic states like California, New York, and others. 

Advertisement

"Because I'll be like, oh man, you Florida, you guys, you did this, you did that, man, how, we want other states to be like you, how'd you do it? And look, we've done a lot, we've let on a lot, and I'm proud of that. But, you know, I also have a cheat code here," Governor DeSantis said. "All I got to do is look to New York, Illinois, California, Washington State, and then just do the opposite of what they're doing."

"And that works out very, very well," he said. "And so, yes, they've repelled a lot of people from their states. Florida has been one of the places, of course, for refuge."

"And I think we've had more adjusted gross income move into the state of Florida since I've been governor than has ever moved into any state in America in the history of the country, even adjusted for inflation," DeSantis continued. "And then you look at guys like Ken Griffin moved his company down, his jobs, increases the tax base, all that."

Recommended

Scott Jennings Calls Out Seth Moulton for Suggesting Secretary Hegseth Be Executed for 'War Crimes' Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CALIFORNIA FLORIDA ILLINOIS NEW YORK RON DESANTIS

Not only has the influx of companies into the state increased tax revenue for the state government, but it has also boosted philanthropic activity. Governor DeSantis noted that hundreds of millions of dollars have flowed into private charities, a development that progressives claim does not typically occur, and is a chief reason why they instead decide to tax companies and the wealthy to try and provide those services themselves.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Calls Out Seth Moulton for Suggesting Secretary Hegseth Be Executed for 'War Crimes' Amy Curtis
Scott Bessent Reveals the True State of Iran Amid the US Blockade Dmitri Bolt
The Trump Administration Could Be Preparing Iran's Final Blow With This Move Dmitri Bolt
Trump Just Laid Waste to Hakeem Jeffries After His Comments About the Supreme Court Jeff Charles
Republican Mayoral Candidate in LA Surges in the Polls Following Legendary Campaign Ad Dmitri Bolt
NRSC Rolls Out New Ad Slamming Bernie Sanders' Unholy Left-Wing Crusade Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Calls Out Seth Moulton for Suggesting Secretary Hegseth Be Executed for 'War Crimes' Amy Curtis
Advertisement