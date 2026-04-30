Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Levels Hakeem Jeffries' 'Maximum Warfare' Comment With Hilarious Impression

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis mocked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries after Jeffries threatened “maximum warfare” against Republicans over their redistricting efforts ahead of the 2026 midterms, just a day after Florida’s legislature passed a new congressional map, securing an additional four Republican seats.

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🚨 LMFAO!! Gov. Ron DeSantis just mocked the CRAP out of Hakeem Jeffries, doing an impression of Temu Obama's failed threats to block Florida redistricting



"We gon' do MAXIMUM WARFARE against Republicans! Florida Republicans, you F around, you gonna find out!" 😭



"He's like,… pic.twitter.com/LmZf9t6yjJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 30, 2026

"'We're going to do maximum warfare against Republicans. Florida Republicans, you F around, you're going to find out,'" the Flordia governor said as Jeffries, "Oh, if you do the redistricting, we're going to take out all your members. We're going to do all this stuff.'"

"And what I said was, go ahead, make my day," DeSantis said. You don't think we're going to? You want to come down here and spend money in Florida? Roll the dice and take your chances, but don't think that you can come down here, issue threats to us, and somehow you're going to make us flinch."

"That is not happening. And in fact, it did not happen because as soon as he came out and started doing that last week, Florida legislature turned around and they passed a new map," he added.

Democrat House Leader Hakeem Jeffries stands by calling for "maximum warfare" against President Trump even after the assassination attempt on him and his administration.



JEFFRIES: "I stand by it...I don’t give a damn about your criticism!” pic.twitter.com/z05ZfndH1b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

This comes just a day after the Florida Legislature swiftly passed the state’s new congressional map, securing an additional four seats for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. It also comes just a week after Virginia redistricted as well, in what critics have called one of the most aggressive cases of gerrymandering in recent history, turning a previously competitive state into one represented by 10 Democrats and only a single Republican.

A state circuit court has blocked the Virginia map from taking effect, and the case is now headed to the state Supreme Court. It remains unclear whether Florida’s new map will face similar legal challenges.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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