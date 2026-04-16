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Tipsheet

Even Newsom Doesn't Like Any of the Dem Candidates in CA's Governor Race

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 16, 2026 11:30 AM
Even Newsom Doesn't Like Any of the Dem Candidates in CA's Governor Race
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Even Gavin Newsom doesn’t appear to be a fan of any of the Democrats vying to replace him, as the California governor has repeatedly declined to endorse a candidate, avoided questions about his preference, and has reportedly criticized the 2026 contenders in private.

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The Democratic field remains a mess despite Eric Swalwell’s recent departure, with seven candidates still in the race and none showing signs of backing down. Unfortunately for Democrats, the options are hardly inspiring as former U.S. Representative Katie Porter, known for berating her staff and domestic abuse allegations involving her ex-husband, and billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer have emerged as early frontrunners.

Newsom reportedly doesn't have anything kind to say about a single candidate.

He has blasted Porter as a leader who would “drive business out” of California, criticized Tom Steyer for being “all over the place,” publicly clashed with San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan over homelessness, and sparred with former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa during his 2018 gubernatorial run. He has also condemned Xavier Becerra’s performance as Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Joe Biden, citing weak leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And this is all according to CNN.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM GOP

“California has always benefited from a depth of talent and vision within our Democratic Party, and this upcoming race for governor is no exception,” Newsom said in a statement.

“The field represents a diverse group of leaders who are deeply committed to continuing our state’s progress, and I have full confidence that voters will choose a candidate who reflects the values and direction Californians believe in."

Fortunately for Republicans, Steve Hilton, a former Fox News host and former director of strategy for British Prime Minister David Cameron, continues to lead the pack, hovering around 20 percent support. GOP strategists remain hopeful that Democratic disarray could open the door for a Republican to break through to the general election.

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