Oil Tankers Rush to The US For American Oil As Negotiations Fail to Open the Strait of Hormuz

As the remnants of the Iranian regime continue to block the Strait of Hormuz, countries around the world are reportedly turning to the United States for oil, as tankers flood the Gulf of America to purchase American oil.

Advertisement

This is the Gulf of America, packed with supertankers racing to load up on US oil.



Record exports.



Global energy demand is shifting directly to 🇺🇸



Economic boom incoming.



Paying attention… pic.twitter.com/yjCwoJI8Wd — Dan Gambardello (@dangambardello) April 12, 2026

🚨 DONALD TRUMP JUST STUNNED THE WORLD



Suddenly, oil and gas tankers want to RUSH to the US to fill up on energy. Look at the Gulf of America!



It's almost like 47 had a plan this entire time 🔥



"Boats are sailing up, heading to OUR country, big, beautiful tankers — we're… pic.twitter.com/xRFt22LuOi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 12, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump just stunned everybody, saying the world is USING AMERICA to fill up on oil because of what Iran did to the Strait



"At 10 o'clock tomorrow we have a blockade going into effect...other nations are working so that Iran will not be able to sell oil and… pic.twitter.com/O7DEvBqPSt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 13, 2026

"There are many boats heading toward our country to fill up with oil," President Trump told reporters Sunday.

"We have more oil, because of Drill Baby Drill, we have more oil than Russia and Saudi Arabia put together. So if you look at Russia and Saudi Arabia, two big ones, we have much more oil than they have put together and what's happening is boats are coming over here, filling up, we don't have to go through the Hormuz Strait."

This follows failed negotiations with Iran over the weekend, after its delegation refused to commit to dismantling its nuclear program. Some regional sources reportedly believed they could pressure Vice President JD Vance to back down, as they had with officials in previous administrations. Instead, after 21 hours of talks, Vance and his team walked out, and President Trump announced that the United States would blockade the Strait of Hormuz to increase pressure on Iran.

🚨 WOW! Regional sources now believe Iran made a MISTAKE by believing JD Vance would "fold" during negotiations in Pakistan



But Iran was caught off-guard: Vance, Witkoff and Kushner STORMED out of Pakistan, and then President Trump ordered a blockade on the Strait



MASTERCLASS.… https://t.co/z8IhPJU7mv pic.twitter.com/Q02CbkNMxM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 12, 2026

"I would say it's holding well, their military is destroyed, their whole navy is underwater, you know that. One-hundred fifty-eight ships are gone, their navy's gone, most of their mine droppers are gone," President Trump told reporters Sunday. "We have a lot of people, as you know, at 10 o'clock tomorrow we have a blockade going into effect. That'll be 10 o'clock tomorrow, other nations are working so that Iran will not be able to sell oil and that would be very effective."

The Iranian regime has threatened to retaliate against Gulf ports once Trump's blockade goes into effect.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.