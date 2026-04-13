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Tipsheet

Oil Tankers Rush to The US For American Oil As Negotiations Fail to Open the Strait of Hormuz

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 13, 2026 11:00 AM
Oil Tankers Rush to The US For American Oil As Negotiations Fail to Open the Strait of Hormuz
AP Photo/Horst Faas

As the remnants of the Iranian regime continue to block the Strait of Hormuz, countries around the world are reportedly turning to the United States for oil, as tankers flood the Gulf of America to purchase American oil.

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"There are many boats heading toward our country to fill up with oil," President Trump told reporters Sunday. 

"We have more oil, because of Drill Baby Drill, we have more oil than Russia and Saudi Arabia put together. So if you look at Russia and Saudi Arabia, two big ones, we have much more oil than they have put together and what's happening is boats are coming over here, filling up, we don't have to go through the Hormuz Strait."

This follows failed negotiations with Iran over the weekend, after its delegation refused to commit to dismantling its nuclear program. Some regional sources reportedly believed they could pressure Vice President JD Vance to back down, as they had with officials in previous administrations. Instead, after 21 hours of talks, Vance and his team walked out, and President Trump announced that the United States would blockade the Strait of Hormuz to increase pressure on Iran.

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"I would say it's holding well, their military is destroyed, their whole navy is underwater, you know that. One-hundred fifty-eight ships are gone, their navy's gone, most of their mine droppers are gone," President Trump told reporters Sunday. "We have a lot of people, as you know, at 10 o'clock tomorrow we have a blockade going into effect. That'll be 10 o'clock tomorrow, other nations are working so that Iran will not be able to sell oil and that would be very effective."

The Iranian regime has threatened to retaliate against Gulf ports once Trump's blockade goes into effect.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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