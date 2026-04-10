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CA Sheriff Lays It Out For Criminals: 'You Shoot at Cops, We’re Going to Run You Over'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 10, 2026 1:30 PM
CA Sheriff Lays It Out For Criminals: 'You Shoot at Cops, We’re Going to Run You Over'
Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP

California Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed Thursday that a suspect was intentionally struck by a police armored vehicle after he fatally shot a sheriff’s detective who was serving an eviction notice, triggering a hours-long armed standoff. He warned those who seek to harm police officers that if you shoot at police, "we're going to run you over," adding that the suspect "got what he deserved."

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“Don’t shoot at cops. You shoot at cops, we’re going to run you over. He got run over. He got what he deserved,” the sheriff said at a Thursday press conference.

The violence unfolded around 10:40 a.m. in Porterville, California, when David Eric Morales allegedly opened fire on law enforcement with a rifle in what police described as a planned ambush. He remained barricaded inside his home for several hours before eventually climbing out through a window. Dressed in camouflage, Morales concealed himself in nearby bushes and continued firing at officers. The standoff ended when authorities deployed a BearCat armored vehicle, running him over and bringing the confrontation to a close.

Deputy Randy Hoppert was struck by gunfire during the altercation and died from his wounds at Sierra View District Hospital. He was a Navy corpsman who served from 2010 to 2015 and joined the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in early 2020. 

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“The suspect was lying prone on the ground, in camouflage clothing, continuing to pose a threat,” Sheriff Boudreaux said during the news conference. “The situation was resolved, and the suspect is now dead. He was not shot. One of the BearCats ran over him and killed him.”

“This situation went from a civil order of removal to where our officer was shot and killed. This is senseless,” Boudreaux added. 

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