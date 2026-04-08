Iran May Have Agreed to a Ceasefire But They May Not Cave to Trump's Demands

Kian Tajbakhsh, an Iranian-American scholar and former Iranian political prisoner, warned Wednesday that the ceasefire agreement between the United States, Israel, and Iran does not mean the regime itself will be moderating.

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He revealed that, in a lengthy statement from Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the country adopted a more "aggressive" and "maximalist" posture toward the ceasefire, vowing the "continuation of Iran's dominance and control over the Strait of Hormuz" and the ongoing expansion of uranium enrichment.

Former Iranian regime prisoner Dr. Tajbakhsh just sounded the ALARM on what’s really being said inside Iran about the ceasefire.



Tajbakhsh EXPOSED how the regime is using much more aggressive posturing internally than what the Western press is reporting.



TAJBAKHSH: “What I can… pic.twitter.com/HtedVBjQWG — Overton (@overton_news) April 8, 2026

"You know, what I can share with you is over the last hour, I've searched for the official Iranian statement, not just the reports in the Western newspapers. And the only thing I found was a long statement from the Supreme Security Council of Iran. And the language there is much more aggressive, much more maximalist than what has been reported in the Western press," Tajbakhsh said.

It essentially says the only justification and reason that we have agreed to this ceasefire is because we reject any and every plan and proposal put forward by the criminal enemy, I'm quoting, America. And what it says is that only, and I'm quoting, the continuation of Iran's dominance and control over the Strait of Hormuz, and the acceptance of enrichment, and goes on and on and on.

"And in fact, it states that that's the only reason, justification," he added. "So what I heard in prison, what I heard in all those years, was a very committed and principlist, indeed zealous regime."

This comes as President Trump seeks to ensure that Iran is unable to threaten the West anymore, and announced Wednesday morning that Iran will give up its enriched uranium.

"The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear 'Dust,'" the president wrote on Truth Social. "It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP"

It remains unclear whether Iran intends to follow through on its internal statement or is merely posturing with propaganda to maintain domestic control.