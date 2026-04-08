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Tipsheet

CNN’s Dana Bash Sounds the Alarm On Marxist Streamer Hasan Piker

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 08, 2026 4:00 PM
CNN’s Dana Bash Sounds the Alarm On Marxist Streamer Hasan Piker
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Even CNN is raising alarms about radical Marxist streamer Hasan Piker, after several Democratic candidates declined to condemn his abhorrent remarks, which include defending the mass rape of civilians on October 7, 2023, and calling the terrorist organization Hezbollah a "resistance group."

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"Here's some of what he actually has said about the depravity of the October 7th terror attack, the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Quote, it doesn't matter if effing rapes happened on October 7th. Like that doesn't change the dynamic for me. The Palestinian resistance is not perfect. Now let that sink in. Hassan Piker is excusing sexual violence by Hamas terrorists," CNN's Dana Bash said. "He also claims Hamas is quote a thousand times better than Israel. Hamas is a designated terror organization, not just by the U.S., but by the E.U., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, just to name a few."

Here are just a few of his controversial political takes, inflammatory comments, and even an instance where he shocked his dog on stream for standing up, giving a glimpse of who he really is.

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This comes as a candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan, along with other progressive Democrats, have appeared at events with Piker and, in some cases, declined to publicly condemn him. Some candidates have also received endorsements from Piker, which should serve as a warning to voters of who not to vote for.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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