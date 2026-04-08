CNN’s Dana Bash Sounds the Alarm On Marxist Streamer Hasan Piker

Even CNN is raising alarms about radical Marxist streamer Hasan Piker, after several Democratic candidates declined to condemn his abhorrent remarks, which include defending the mass rape of civilians on October 7, 2023, and calling the terrorist organization Hezbollah a "resistance group."

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CNN's @DanaBashCNN: "Hasan Piker is excusing sexual violence by Hamas terrorists. He also claims Hamas is, quote, 'a thousand times better than Israel.' Hamas is a designated terror organization, not just by the U.S., but by the EU, Canada, Australia, New Zealand." pic.twitter.com/Z0QKorD8Uz — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) April 8, 2026

"Here's some of what he actually has said about the depravity of the October 7th terror attack, the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Quote, it doesn't matter if effing rapes happened on October 7th. Like that doesn't change the dynamic for me. The Palestinian resistance is not perfect. Now let that sink in. Hassan Piker is excusing sexual violence by Hamas terrorists," CNN's Dana Bash said. "He also claims Hamas is quote a thousand times better than Israel. Hamas is a designated terror organization, not just by the U.S., but by the E.U., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, just to name a few."

Here are just a few of his controversial political takes, inflammatory comments, and even an instance where he shocked his dog on stream for standing up, giving a glimpse of who he really is.

Hasan Piker, sitting at a table with an LGBTQ+ flag, says: “Overall, my favorite flag is Hezbollah.”



This is progressivism today—a guy in a tank top, in the West, praising a terror group that executes gay people, right in front of a pride flag. pic.twitter.com/9QrtKqMKnl — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 4, 2026

Hasan Piker: “America deserved 9/11. I do not support the United States of America.”



This is Gavin Newsom’s new friend btw.



pic.twitter.com/LDjizrQgVN — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 26, 2026

I want everybody defending Hasan Piker to see the moment he shocks his dog simply for standing up. This is the cruelty he owns. It's not just what he says, but also what he does. pic.twitter.com/3DN006UjFN — Ethan Wolf 🇺🇸 (@ethanmwolf) April 4, 2026

Hasan Piker while in China: "I don't have any patriotism in my heart for America" pic.twitter.com/PhcfrMEKlN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 11, 2025

Hasan: "What do you call Crimea? I call it a part of Russian territory, bitch. That's what I call Crimea. I call it cry me a river. A Russian river." pic.twitter.com/B5RAUYfW53 — Kareem Rifai 🌐 (@KareemRifai) April 4, 2026

This comes as a candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan, along with other progressive Democrats, have appeared at events with Piker and, in some cases, declined to publicly condemn him. Some candidates have also received endorsements from Piker, which should serve as a warning to voters of who not to vote for.

Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed says there is NOTHING that Hasan Piker has said that he disagrees with.



JOURNALIST: “Are there any views that Hasan holds that you disavow?”



EL-SAYED: “I’m not here to disavow people’s views…”



Reminder: Piker said "America deserved 9/11." pic.twitter.com/8U2IzctPZR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2026

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Radical spokesman for Democrats Hasan Piker offers his full endorsement for Janet Mills:



"I'm a part of the Janet Mills militia."



"I'm Mills mafia."



"I am riding with Janet Mills."



"Janet Mills all the way!" pic.twitter.com/hrgau2HMkm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 7, 2026

Hasan Piker — who said "America deserved 9/11" — backs Georgia Democrat Senator Jon Ossoff.



Why is it so hard for you to condemn an endorsement from someone who said Americans deserved to die by terrorists, @SenOssoff? https://t.co/L0d8dxy6s3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2026

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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