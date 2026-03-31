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Tipsheet

Fidel Castro’s Grandson Says He’s a Capitalist and That He Would Strike a Deal With President Trump

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 31, 2026 12:00 PM
Fidel Castro’s Grandson Says He’s a Capitalist and That He Would Strike a Deal With President Trump
AP Photo/NC

The grandson of the infamous Cuban dictator Fidel Castro revealed in a recent CNN interview that not only does he support capitalism, but would welcome a deal with President Trump, as the United States has maintained a near-total oil blockade on the country since January.

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After the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro earlier this year, the president has continued pursuing what many have dubbed the “Donroe Doctrine,” aiming to bring countries in the Western Hemisphere back into alignment with the United States. So far, that effort has included increased pressure on communist regimes like Cuba to abandon reliance on Russia, China, and Iran and instead pursue economic ties and trade with the U.S.

"We would actually welcome, he says, speaking for himself, a deal with Donald Trump," CNN's Patrick Oppmann revealed. "I don't like his threats is what he told me, but if he opens up the island, if he improves the economy here, then it could all work out for the best. And so let's just listen to this conversation, which was more than a little surprising."

"What would your grandfather, Fidel Castro, say that you're more capitalist than communist?" he asked.

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"My grandfather was a person who had his principles like everyone else, but he also respected others' opinions," Castro's grandson said. "That's my way of thinking. There are many people in Cuba that think in a capitalistic way. There are many people here who want to have capitalism with sovereignty."

This comes as the country has experienced a series of widespread civil unrest, fuel shortages, and blackouts amid pressure from the United States. 

Just yesterday, despite the blockade, the Trump administration allowed a single Russian oil tanker through as an act of humanitarian relief.

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