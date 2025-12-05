JD Vance Blasts 'Bullsh*t Narrative’ Blaming Trump Administration for Biden’s Economy

Vice President JD Vance, in an interview with NBC News, acknowledged that Americans are impatient with the economy at the moment but urged voters to give them time as they continue to unwind the inflationary policies of former President Joe Biden and his administration.

"I think the president certainly understands that prices got way too high," Vance said. "But I think what the president’s saying is the idea that, 11 months into the administration, that we could solve all of the affordability problems created by Democrats — I mean, that’s the hoax. The hoax is the idea that it’s our fault and not the Democrats’ fault. And I do think that’s a totally bullsh*t narrative."

"I think the voters will ultimately have to make that choice," Vance continued. "I certainly see some of the polling that you’ve seen. But I think that the reason why we have elections every two years and not every year, at least for Congress, thank God, is you’ve got to give a little bit of time for this stuff to work."

I think I would certainly say voters are impatient. I think voters have every right to be impatient. We are impatient, too, and we’re going to see if what we do and what we think we have to do converges with what the voters think we should be doing.

"We’ll find that out in about a year," he added. "And we’re just going to keep on working as hard as we can until then."

On Tuesday, President Trump spoke on affordability during a Cabinet meeting, saying that there is a "fake narrative that the Democrats talk about: affordability."

"They just say the word," he continued. "It doesn't mean anything to anybody. I inherited the worst inflation in history. There was no affordability; nobody could afford anything. The prices were massively high."

Vance added to the president's statements, saying, "If you look at every affordability crisis that's confronting the American people today, it is traceable directly to a problem caused by Joe Biden and congressional Democrats."

