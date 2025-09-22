Here's What a Leftist Protester Told a Pregnant Woman Outside of Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service

Tens of thousands of Americans gathered on Sunday to remember Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who had his life taken from him at an event at Utah Valley University earlier this month. And while the speeches were heartwarming, and it was a day filled with love, faith, and honor, protesters did show up. In one particularly vile comment, a protester told a pregnant attendee of Charlie’s memorial, yelling, “I hope your baby dies!”

Advertisement

“I hope your baby dies!” — screamed by a deranged leftist at a pregnant woman outside of Charlie’s memorial service.



Help identify this human waste. My DMs are open. pic.twitter.com/ofYLNDgX3e — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 21, 2025

She continued to taunt passerby's yelling, "Words, words, you're getting mad over words?" Another attendee in an effort to defend the pregnant woman, approached the protester, yelling, "What's wrong with you? What the f**k's wrong with you? What the f**k's wrong with you?" However, she continued to taunt the attendees.

Her sign read "It should be public, it should be quick, it should be televised!" with red marks on her sign depicting blood stains, as well as another note telling attendees to "rot in hell."

In the aftermath of the Charlie Kirk assassination, Republicans, including those in the Trump administration, have blamed the Democrats for inciting political violence and then doubling down on it. They have called Trump and his supporters, "Nazi's," "fascists," "bigots," "racists," and many more, which has made it seem as though political violence against them is justified. This poster is yet another example of that rhetoric and how the Democrat party views its opposition.

They believe conservatives deserve public executions and no basic human decency.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.