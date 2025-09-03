Yes, This Politico Headline About Trump's Health Is Real...and Beyond Embarrassing
The Number of Mass Shooters Identifying as Transgender Since 2020 Is Quite Alarming
Jen Psaki Said What Now About Trump's Health? You Cannot Make This MSNBC...
Even Morning Joe Is Turning on Illinois Dems on Crime
How Was This a Sensible Immigration Decision? And We Can Blame Joe Biden...
D.C. Mayor's Latest Decision Involving the Federal Takeover Will Likely Trigger Libs
VIP
Battle Between My Governors: California v. Texas
Guess Who Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Is Blaming for High Crime Rates
Epstein Files: Release It All!
The Left’s Vision for America
Zeldin Celebrates 'Massive' Court Win Upholding EPA’s Termination of ‘Gold Bar’ Grants
VIP
What the White House Just Did on LinkedIn Is Hilarious
Court Blocks Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act...the Dissenting Opinion Is Gold
A Chicago Democrat's Deranged Explanation for His City's Violent Weekend
Tipsheet

President Trump to Attend Yankees Game on 9/11

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 03, 2025 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

President Trump is set to attend a Yankees game in the Bronx, in commemoration of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. 

Advertisement

Vice President JD Vance will be attending the commemoration ceremony at Ground Zero in Lower Manhattan earlier in the day, while Trump is scheduled to be at a memorial event at the Pentagon in Northern Virginia before his baseball game at 7:05 pm.

The Yankees are set to play the Detroit Tigers.

President Trump has notably attended several sports events as President. In 2019, during Trump's first term, he attended Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros in Washington, D.C., and in 2020, Trump was set to throw the first pitch at a Yankees game, although it never occurred due to the president's focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. And in 2021, the president was at the World Series again, this time between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves.

Outside of baseball, Trump became the first president to attend the Super Bowl in February between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and a week later was at the Daytona 500, even performing a lap around the track in "The Beast."

Recommended

A Chicago Democrat's Deranged Explanation for His City's Violent Weekend Guy Benson
Advertisement

President Trump, an avid golfer, has most recently discussed attending the Ryder Cup golf tournament later this month, and said that the White House will be hosting a UFC fight at the White House, in celebration of the nations 250th birthday next year on the Fourth of July.

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Chicago Democrat's Deranged Explanation for His City's Violent Weekend Guy Benson
Court Blocks Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act...the Dissenting Opinion Is Gold Leah Barkoukis
Guess Who Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Is Blaming for High Crime Rates Jeff Charles
The Number of Mass Shooters Identifying as Transgender Since 2020 Is Quite Alarming Matt Vespa
Yes, This Politico Headline About Trump's Health Is Real...and Beyond Embarrassing Matt Vespa
Zeldin Celebrates 'Massive' Court Win Upholding EPA’s Termination of ‘Gold Bar’ Grants Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Chicago Democrat's Deranged Explanation for His City's Violent Weekend Guy Benson
Advertisement