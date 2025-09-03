President Trump to Attend Yankees Game on 9/11

President Trump is set to attend a Yankees game in the Bronx, in commemoration of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Vice President JD Vance will be attending the commemoration ceremony at Ground Zero in Lower Manhattan earlier in the day, while Trump is scheduled to be at a memorial event at the Pentagon in Northern Virginia before his baseball game at 7:05 pm.

The Yankees are set to play the Detroit Tigers.

President Trump has notably attended several sports events as President. In 2019, during Trump's first term, he attended Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros in Washington, D.C., and in 2020, Trump was set to throw the first pitch at a Yankees game, although it never occurred due to the president's focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. And in 2021, the president was at the World Series again, this time between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves.

Outside of baseball, Trump became the first president to attend the Super Bowl in February between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and a week later was at the Daytona 500, even performing a lap around the track in "The Beast."

President Trump, an avid golfer, has most recently discussed attending the Ryder Cup golf tournament later this month, and said that the White House will be hosting a UFC fight at the White House, in celebration of the nations 250th birthday next year on the Fourth of July.

