Thanks to President Trump, America Enjoys the Lowest Summer Gas Prices Since 2021

President Trump, in a White House newsletter released over the weekend, is touting the lowest summer gas prices since 2021, more than 20 cents lower than prices a year ago.

Advertisement

The release pointed to mainstream media headlines from June 23 that warned of potential economic fallout from the President’s decision to strike Iran. Just days after warning of economic fallout, outlets like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and NBC News were already reporting signs of relief, highlighting the dropping gas prices and how that would affect Americans' typical summer road trips.

From The New York Times: “Summer road trips appear to be safe from a big spike in gasoline prices. The national average price of gasoline has hovered around $3.20 a gallon this week after Israel and Iran agreed to a cease-fire … And it is more than 20 cents lower than a year ago. The last time the cost for drivers was lower in late June was in 2021.”

From The Wall Street Journal: “Hitting the road this summer won’t bring as big of a hit to your wallet. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline, $3.21, is about 23 cents cheaper than this time last year … Reduced prices would be a boon for consumers during the warmer months when Americans drive more. Low energy prices so far this year have already contributed to the economy’s resilience and helped keep inflation in check.”



From NBC News: “Looking at gas prices that are the best in four years — and this is so important for all of those millions of people who will be hitting the roads … 20 cents less than it was a year ago, so that’s six or seven bucks extra when you fill up. That’s real money.”

Daniel Turner, Founder and Executive Director of Power the Future, an organization fighting for American energy dominance and independence said in a statement to Townhall:

The Energy industry's future is bright thanks to President Trump’s policies. Proof: our oil production numbers are roughly the same as under Biden, but we are paying more than $20 a barrel less. That Delta is the future. It’s why turmoil in the Middle East did not scare the industry into $130 a barrel oil. The industry sees the future in America, as bright, optimistic, dominant, and it is reflected in the price point. We are now resilient. That’s what Energy dominance means: national security and security for Americans.

From campaign promise to presidential delivery: gas prices are down, and Americans are feeling it where it matters most.