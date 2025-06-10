Newsom Tried to Lie About Trump and Got Crushed With Receipts
Tipsheet

Newsom Slammed by Veterans for Using Sleeping Troops Pictures to Score Political Points

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 10, 2025 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Governor Gavin Newsom, in an effort to score political points, has posted pictures to his X account of California National Guard troops sleeping on the floor in odd, uncomfortable positions, in an effort to undermine President Trump's decision to send in the National Guard.

His post reads: "You sent your troops here without fuel, food, water or a place to sleep. Here they are — being forced to sleep on the floor, piled on top of one another. If anyone is treating our troops disrespectfully, it is you @realDonaldTrump"

X users, familiar with typical conditions of the U.S. military, immediately began to hit back at Newsom's comment. 

"Amigo, I’ve slept on softball sized gravel under my truck the night before an op...they’re deployed to a crisis, none of them are expecting a Holiday Inn," said veteran and Fox News contributor Joey Jones. 

Buzz Patterson, another veteran and columnist for our sister site, RedState, wrote: "That’s what troops do, dumbass. Now tell us, what do you do? Other than preen." 

Many other commenters pointed out that Newsom has no idea what he is talking about, as scenes depicted in the images are typical for those who serve. There was sentiment that these photos were purely for political gain, not for genuine concern for American troops. It is clear that Newsom barely has respect for the Los Angeles Police Department, which has stated that they are overwhelmed by the protests and riots. The governor still maintains that the National Guard is unnecessary and only exacerbating the situation.

Townhall's own Kurt Schlichter also weighed in:

It appears Governor Newsom is not familiar with the conditions members of our military are subjected to and trained to handle. Who would have guessed?

(H/T: Twitchy)

