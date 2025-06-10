Newsom Slammed by Veterans for Using Sleeping Troops Pictures to Score Political Points

Governor Gavin Newsom, in an effort to score political points, has posted pictures to his X account of California National Guard troops sleeping on the floor in odd, uncomfortable positions, in an effort to undermine President Trump's decision to send in the National Guard.

Advertisement

His post reads: "You sent your troops here without fuel, food, water or a place to sleep. Here they are — being forced to sleep on the floor, piled on top of one another. If anyone is treating our troops disrespectfully, it is you @realDonaldTrump"

You sent your troops here without fuel, food, water or a place to sleep.



Here they are — being forced to sleep on the floor, piled on top of one another.



If anyone is treating our troops disrespectfully, it is you @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/4i8VIiYZLr pic.twitter.com/sUYD2KHu6O — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 9, 2025

X users, familiar with typical conditions of the U.S. military, immediately began to hit back at Newsom's comment.

"Amigo, I’ve slept on softball sized gravel under my truck the night before an op...they’re deployed to a crisis, none of them are expecting a Holiday Inn," said veteran and Fox News contributor Joey Jones.

Amigo, I’ve slept on softball sized gravel under my truck the night before an op, under rows of seats at the airport flying home on a delayed red eye, in the back of a seven ton “butt to butt” with my buddy and one poncho liner covering us, on top of an MRAP in the freezing cold… https://t.co/3chA7ArL0n — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) June 10, 2025

Buzz Patterson, another veteran and columnist for our sister site, RedState, wrote: "That’s what troops do, dumbass. Now tell us, what do you do? Other than preen."

That’s what troops do, dumbass. Now tell us, what do you do? Other than preen. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 9, 2025

Many other commenters pointed out that Newsom has no idea what he is talking about, as scenes depicted in the images are typical for those who serve. There was sentiment that these photos were purely for political gain, not for genuine concern for American troops. It is clear that Newsom barely has respect for the Los Angeles Police Department, which has stated that they are overwhelmed by the protests and riots. The governor still maintains that the National Guard is unnecessary and only exacerbating the situation.

Nothing like using the troops as political props to obscure your leadership failure as governor.



Oh by the way, they wouldn’t even have to be there had you just done your job.



Also, when you’re a Solider you’re prepared to sleep in worse places than this. https://t.co/WS0ywBXKrc — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 9, 2025

Advertisement

Townhall's own Kurt Schlichter also weighed in:

Maybe we need to make military service a prerequisite to elected office, not because the pols necessarily need to know how troops live in the field, but because takes like this are so transcendently embarrassing that I feel injured by collateral mortification. https://t.co/9A0ThQZcnR — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 9, 2025

It appears Governor Newsom is not familiar with the conditions members of our military are subjected to and trained to handle. Who would have guessed?

(H/T: Twitchy)