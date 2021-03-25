Peter Doocy Reacts to Being Ignored at Biden's First Solo Presser

"This was an embarrassment to the press corps, guys," Fox News contributor Joe Concha said after President Biden's press conference on Thursday.

Biden called on ten reporters, none of whom were Fox News's Peter Doocy. And that's a shame, he said after the fact. Because, as he demonstrated for viewers, he literally had a binder full of questions for the president.

Fox's @PDoocy shares his binder of questions and research that he was looking to have used when questioning President Biden today, but unsurprisingly, Biden's handlers kept Doocy off the list.



He says he would have asked about green jobs and the origins of COVID in China. pic.twitter.com/MJN2sohvWS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 25, 2021

PRETTY GLARING to walk up to the podium with an approved list of media to call on --



and leave off Fox News and Peter Doocy. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 25, 2021

And while a few reporters asked about the current crisis on the border, "there were not a ton of specifics" as to when Americans can expect change, Doocy noted. For instance, an overwhelming amount of unaccompanied minors are being held at holding facilities that have been forced to reopen.

Instead, Biden got mostly softball questions, including one from PBS's Yamiche Alcindor. In her inquiry, she suggested that illegal immigrants are flooding our border because Biden is a "moral, decent" man.

Biden just called on @Yamiche from his hand-picked list of reporters, who proceeded to ask one of the most embarrassing, partisan questions I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/BfsmwZksLH — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 25, 2021

Biden outrageously said that he was "flattered" that illegal immigrants were coming into the U.S. because they consider him a "nice guy."

Had he had the chance, Doocy would not only have asked about the border crisis, but also about COVID-19 and the president's jobs plan, particularly his insistence on "green" jobs. He said hopefully "he'll be on the list" that Biden reads from in the future.

But it shouldn't be a surprise that Biden was afraid to call on Doocy, considering he's one of few journalists who have pressed this administration on topics they'd rather avoid.