GOP Senator: For the People Act Is 'Quite Scary'

American voters don't ask for much. They want elections that are fair and free from fraud, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) noted on Wednesday.

But, like many conservative lawmakers, Barrasso is afraid that Democrats' For the People Act, or H.R. 1, does nothing to live up to its name.

"When I see what the Democrats are proposing that's come over from the House, to me that is radical, extreme, dangerous, and I find it quite scary," Barrasso said.