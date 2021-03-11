Congress

Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 10:00 AM
Scalise: I Noticed the Pollsters Didn't Mention Who's Getting the Stimulus Checks...

Source: Erin Scott/Pool via AP

President Biden's American Rescue Plan got a final vote in Congress on Wednesday and passed by a vote of 220-211, with only one Democrat voting "no." Republicans have avoided calling it a "COVID relief" bill, as only 9 percent of the bill appears directed toward actual health spending.  

And Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) made another observation ahead of the vote on Wednesday. Because some of the stimulus checks are going toward individuals in federal prisons, that would mean some of the nation's worst criminals will be benefitting from the so-called COVID "relief" bill.

"Yes, Mr. Speaker, that's in this bill," Scalise said. "Pick your prisoner of choice. The Boston Marathon bomber gets a $1,400 check in this bill and we're borrowing that money from our children." 

Rep. Scalise said it was a mistake for his colleagues to vote based on polling, because those polls do not provide the full context of the legislation, which he and other conservatives have deemed a "progressive wish list." 

What would Americans think if they knew criminals were getting checks?

