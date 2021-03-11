Scalise: I Noticed the Pollsters Didn't Mention Who's Getting the Stimulus Checks...

President Biden's American Rescue Plan got a final vote in Congress on Wednesday and passed by a vote of 220-211, with only one Democrat voting "no." Republicans have avoided calling it a "COVID relief" bill, as only 9 percent of the bill appears directed toward actual health spending.

And Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) made another observation ahead of the vote on Wednesday. Because some of the stimulus checks are going toward individuals in federal prisons, that would mean some of the nation's worst criminals will be benefitting from the so-called COVID "relief" bill.

???? Pelosi and the media don't want you to see this:



The Boston Marathon bomber will get a $1,400 check from the Democrats' so-called "COVID relief" bill.



RT so everyone knows! pic.twitter.com/Uf3ltihpxs — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 10, 2021

"Yes, Mr. Speaker, that's in this bill," Scalise said. "Pick your prisoner of choice. The Boston Marathon bomber gets a $1,400 check in this bill and we're borrowing that money from our children."

Rep. Scalise said it was a mistake for his colleagues to vote based on polling, because those polls do not provide the full context of the legislation, which he and other conservatives have deemed a "progressive wish list."

What would Americans think if they knew criminals were getting checks?

"Has that been asked by a pollster?" Scalise wondered. "I would argue no."

How will sending stimulus checks to murderers and rapists in prison help solve the pandemic? — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 6, 2021

Critics argue that criminals were eligible for the two previous rounds of stimulus as well. This time, however, conservative senators introduced an amendment to block inmates from direct payments. All Democrats voted no.