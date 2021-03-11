Matthew McConaughey Has an Update on Whether He'd Run in Texas

We loved hearing from Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey this past year. As the world erupted in chaos, he preached some much needed common sense with that calming Texas twang of his. He urged folks to find some common ground with one another. Or, as he put it, "I'm walking down the yellow line right now and the armadillos are running free having a great time."

On Fox News last March, he urged America to put aside politics in the fight against the coronavirus. He's consistently shared a message of unity, later criticizing the "illiberal left" for patronizing President Trump supporters.

"There is a lot on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize and are arrogant toward that 50 percent," McConaughey said. "This is where the left misses it for me, just as far as being a marketeer of a political side...The left is going to have to understand the science of the values, and the meet you in the middle."

Observers following his media hits were wondering if the actor would consider a career change. As of November, he still sounded opposed to the idea.

"I have no plans to do that right now," he said on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." "Right now? No. I don't get politics. Politics seems to be a broken business. Politics needs to redefine its purpose. As I move forward in life, yes, am I going to consider leadership roles where I can be most useful? I'd love to. I'm doing that regardless. That's where I sit right now."

But in a new interview on the "The Balanced Voice" podcast this week, it sounded like McConaughey was coming around to running for governor in Texas. He's now giving it "a true consideration."

"I'm not asking a question," host Rania Mankarious said. "Don't comment, but should your next leadership role ever include you running for governor of this wonderful state, we'd be very happy here, but don't answer that. I'm not asking that."

"Right, I hear ya," McConaughey replied. "It's a true consideration."

The actor also commented on his role as a professor of practice at the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas.

"I have wisdom to share that I think is obvious that youngsters go, 'No, I had no idea, thank you for that!'" he said, adding that he's thankful for the opportunity to step "into more leadership teaching positions," such as working with organizations that help children from troubled backgrounds succeed in schools with 50 percent dropout rates through community service and education initiatives.

But his most important role, he noted, is being a family man.

Listen below as the wheels start turning in the actor's brain.



