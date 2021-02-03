Rep. Stefanik Leads the Charge on Effort to Address Mental Health

One angle of the coronavirus pandemic that hasn't been talked about enough is how quarantine has affected our mental health. A piece in the Scientific American concludes that the toll COVID has taken is "worse than expected" when it comes to anxiety and depression.

In August, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found a tripling of anxiety symptoms and a quadrupling of depression among 5,470 adults surveyed compared with a 2019 sample. The Scientific American notes it's been an especially pressing time for young people. The CDC found that 62.9 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds reported an anxiety or depressive disorder.