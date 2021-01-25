Middle East
GOP Senator Identifies Who Biden Is Helping By Canceling Keystone Pipeline

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Jan 25, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Just six hours into his presidency, President Biden signed a job-killing executive order to cancel construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, the massive project that would have carried 830,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta, Canada, to Nebraska. Reports estimate that the EO, which rescinded the permit from TC Energy Corp., just eliminated 11,000 jobs in the name of environmentalism.

One GOP senator knows Biden's game.

"I think it's all part of President Biden's Saudi Arabia first plan," Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) said on Fox News's "America's Newsroom." "It looks like he cares more about workers in Saudi Arabia than the workers in America."

Biden's executive orders didn't just cost jobs, Daines observed. With the swipe of his pen, the senator argued, Biden has helped to upend America's energy revolution and put U.S. dependence back on the Middle East.

"It's outrageous," Daines said. "And it's going to get worse."

The senator also cited reports that Biden plans to put a moratorium on oil and gas leases on federal lands, which he's hearing could cost 1 million jobs between now and 2022.

Last week, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) pressed Biden's Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg about the disappearing jobs, to which the nominee dismissively explained that those hard-working individuals will get "different" jobs.

So much for President Biden's call to "unity" that he urged in his inaugural address.

Sen. Daines has joined a group of Republican senators eager to introduce a bill to repeal Biden's executive order. He'll be joined by Sens. John Barrasso (R-WY), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Jim Risch (R-ID) Roger Marshall (R-KS) Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Jerry Moran (R-KS), James Inhofe (R-OK), and Jim Hoeven (R-ND). If you'll notice, they're all senators representing western states.

