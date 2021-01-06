Rep. Scalise Urges Protesters to Stay Peaceful as Capitol Hill Goes into Lockdown

Capitol Hill is currently on lockdown after supporters of President Trump breached the Capitol. Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly been escorted out of the building by Secret Service, while other lawmakers inside the building have been instructed to shelter in place. Video is currently circulating of Trump supporters wandering through Statuary Hall, as though they're tourists. It is being described as a massive security breach, but the protesters at least appear to be mostly peaceful.

To be explicitly clear — this is literally right outside the Senate chamber where all senators (and Pence, until he was moved) are. This is a massive, massive security breach. https://t.co/uFvnDzg1er — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: message just played inside Capitol - “Lock all doors if able. If unable, seek shelter or concealment. Remain calm and await further directions. I repeat... security threats security threats security threats inside the US Capitol” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) January 6, 2021

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced a 6 p.m. curfew in the district.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) shares the concerns of the Trump supporters and had just given a speech about his decision to challenge today's electoral vote. And yet, as the chaos was underway, he tweeted an urgent plea that those protesters keep things peaceful.

United States Capitol Police saved my life.



Attacks on law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs are never acceptable. Period.



We can passionately protest without being violent. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 6, 2021

Scalise was shot during the 2017 congressional baseball shooting and had to undergo several surgeries before he fully recovered and returned to work. A Capitol Police officer saved his life on the field that day.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and President Trump just weighed in as well, also asking supporters to stay peaceful.

Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high.



Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted.



God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021