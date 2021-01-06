Congress

Rep. Scalise Urges Protesters to Stay Peaceful as Capitol Hill Goes into Lockdown

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jan 06, 2021 2:44 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Rep. Scalise Urges Protesters to Stay Peaceful as Capitol Hill Goes into Lockdown

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Capitol Hill is currently on lockdown after supporters of President Trump breached the Capitol. Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly been escorted out of the building by Secret Service, while other lawmakers inside the building have been instructed to shelter in place. Video is currently circulating of Trump supporters wandering through Statuary Hall, as though they're tourists. It is being described as a massive security breach, but the protesters at least appear to be mostly peaceful.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced a 6 p.m. curfew in the district.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) shares the concerns of the Trump supporters and had just given a speech about his decision to challenge today's electoral vote. And yet, as the chaos was underway, he tweeted an urgent plea that those protesters keep things peaceful.

Scalise was shot during the 2017 congressional baseball shooting and had to undergo several surgeries before he fully recovered and returned to work. A Capitol Police officer saved his life on the field that day.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and President Trump just weighed in as well, also asking supporters to stay peaceful.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler

They've Had Enough: Trump Supporters Bust Inside Capitol; UPDATE: Shots Fired Inside Capitol
Matt Vespa

BREAKING: Trump Orders the National Guard to the U.S. Capitol
Katie Pavlich

LIVE: Mayhem Ensues as Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Building

LATEST: Pence Has Announced His Decision on Whether to Certify Electoral College Votes
Katie Pavlich
Why the DC Police Chief Wants to Talk to the New Congresswoman from Colorado
Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Announces his Pick for Attorney General
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular