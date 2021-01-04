Congress

Elise Stefanik Explains Why She Will Challenge Electoral College Certification

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jan 04, 2021 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet  
Elise Stefanik Explains Why She Will Challenge Electoral College Certification

Source: Andrew Harrer/Pool Photo via AP

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is one of dozens of Republicans objecting to the certification of electoral college votes on Wednesday. She cited the Constitution to justify her actions.

"I plan to object to certain contested electors on January 6," Stefanik explains in a video on Twitter. "I do not take this action lightly. I am acting to protect our democratic process."

The 12th Amendment, she argues, gives her an obligation to act if she believes there are serious questions with respect to the election.

"I believe those questions exist," Stefanik said. "Tens of millions of Americans are rightly concerned that the 2020 election featured unprecedented voting irregularities, unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws, and a fundamental lack of ballot integrity and ballot security."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is leading the effort of Republican senators to challenge the electoral college votes on Wednesday. President Trump cheered him on.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) disagrees with his colleagues and argues that it's their constitutional duty to count the electors. 

Recommended
The Cheat In Plain Sight
Kevin McCullough

"There is not a constitutional role for Congress to change the outcome of any state's vote," he wrote in a statement on Sunday.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Senator Loeffler Blasts 'Rubber Stamps' Ossoff and Warnock Ahead of Biden Visit to Georgia
Reagan McCarthy

Why Tom Cotton Is Objecting to GOP Efforts Challenging Electoral College Certification
Leah Barkoukis
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Happy New Year
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Ossoff: Republicans’ Voter Fraud Efforts Are a 'Echo of the Legacy of Jim Crow'
Julio Rosas
Perdue Responds to Leaked Call Between President and GA Secretary of State
Leah Barkoukis

This Democrat's Prayer Before Congress Left Everyone Baffled

Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular