Elise Stefanik Explains Why She Will Challenge Electoral College Certification

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is one of dozens of Republicans objecting to the certification of electoral college votes on Wednesday. She cited the Constitution to justify her actions.

"I plan to object to certain contested electors on January 6," Stefanik explains in a video on Twitter. "I do not take this action lightly. I am acting to protect our democratic process."

The 12th Amendment, she argues, gives her an obligation to act if she believes there are serious questions with respect to the election.

Why I Will Object on Jan 6th



“I am committed to restoring the faith of the American people in our elections - that they are free, fair, secure, and according to the United States Constitution.”



WATCH ???? pic.twitter.com/crIgARuIzN — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 4, 2021

"I believe those questions exist," Stefanik said. "Tens of millions of Americans are rightly concerned that the 2020 election featured unprecedented voting irregularities, unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws, and a fundamental lack of ballot integrity and ballot security."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is leading the effort of Republican senators to challenge the electoral college votes on Wednesday. President Trump cheered him on.

“We’ve seen in the last few months, unprecedented amounts of Voter Fraud.” @SenTedCruz True! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2021

How can you certify an election when the numbers being certified are verifiably WRONG. You will see the real numbers tonight during my speech, but especially on JANUARY 6th. @SenTomCotton Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2021

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) disagrees with his colleagues and argues that it's their constitutional duty to count the electors.

"There is not a constitutional role for Congress to change the outcome of any state's vote," he wrote in a statement on Sunday.