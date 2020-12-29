Trump Dethrones Obama for 'Most Admired Man' in 2020

Former President Obama's 12-year reign is over. Although he enjoyed the title for years, President Trump has just nabbed "Most Admired Man" in Gallup's 2020 poll. Obama came in second, with president-elect Joe Biden grabbing third place, and Dr. Anthony Fauci entering the top ten for the first time at fourth place. Former first lady Michelle Obama won most admired woman of the year.

President Trump is most admired man in 2020, Gallup poll reveals https://t.co/oLwOeWjtNV pic.twitter.com/mgvve9Wpy2 — New York Post (@nypost) December 29, 2020

Here's how the rest of the top ten most admired men shaped up in the poll, which surveyed 1,018 respondents.

Overall, 18% of Americans name Trump, 15% name Obama, 6% Biden and 3% Fauci. The remaining top 10 men include Pope Francis, businessman Elon Musk, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, basketball player LeBron James, and the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists. (Gallup)

Gallup notes that Trump is still pretty unpopular politically. Yet, the survey explains, "his dominant performance among Republicans, contrasted with Democrats splitting their choices among multiple public figures, pushes him to the top of the 2020 most admired man list."

Where the most admired women are concerned, after Mrs. Obama at the top came Vice President-elect Kamala Harris came in second with 6 percent, and first lady Melania Trump came in third with 4 percent of the vote. The rest of the top ten included Oprah Winfrey, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Queen Elizabeth II, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and the young environmental activist Greta Thunberg.