New York City

Mayor De Blasio Announces Drastic New Measures for UK Travelers

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 12:30 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Mayor De Blasio Announces Drastic New Measures for UK Travelers

Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

With news of a second strain in the UK that has shuttered London, U.S. leaders are starting to take precautions. Experts predict that the second variant of the virus is reportedly 70 percent more transmissible than the original strain.

"We will have a new approach, given the new strain we're seeing there," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Effective immediately, he said, all travelers coming from the United Kingdom will receive an order directing them to quarantine.

To ensure that these visitors are following the quarantine, De Blasio said the city is taking some drastic steps.

"We're going to have sheriff's deputies go to the home or the hotel of every single traveler coming in from the UK," the mayor noted.

"We cannot take chances with anyone who travels," he added. And the penalties are pretty steep. If travelers don't comply, it's $1,000 for starters. If they continue to not comply, it is $1,000 for each additional day.

This appears to be in direct contrast to the advice administered by Dr. Anthony Fauci the other day. In light of the London lockdown, Dr. Fauci said we shouldn't "overreact" to the news. 

Some social media users were put off by the seemingly tyrannical measure.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Liberals Are Probably Fuming Over These Seven Words Trump Uttered in Rejecting COVID Relief Bill
Matt Vespa
CEO of Top Democratic Jewish Group Learns the Hard Way After Accusing Ric Grenell of Anti-Semitism
Julio Rosas
Joe Biden Got Irritated with Fox News’ Peter Doocy When He Asked About Hunter’s Alleged Dirty Deals
Matt Vespa

Why Democrats Are Unhappy With Newsom's Pick to Replace Harris 
Julio Rosas
A Biden Coronavirus Task Force Member Is Behind This Ridiculous Campaign to Reduce Transmission of COVID-19
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Freedom Caucus Explains Why They're Not Surprised by Bloated COVID Relief Bill
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular