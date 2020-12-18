FDA

FDA Approves Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 7:50 PM
  Share   Tweet  
FDA Approves Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine

Source: AP Photo/Hans Pennink

A week after the FDA approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the agency has granted the same approval for Moderna's vaccine. In clinical trials, Moderna's candidate was over 94 percent effective.

On Thursday night, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 20-0 to recommend the vaccine be made available.

"The evidence that has been studied in great detail on this vaccine highly outweighs any of the issues we’ve seen," said Dr. Hayley Gans of Stanford University Medical Center.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that the Trump administration has 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine for immediate release.

The Pfizer vaccine has already been administered to health care workers around the country. Vice President Pence received the shot during a televised event on Friday, along with second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams. 

"I didn't feel a thing," Pence said. "Well done."

Congressional leaders are expected to get the vaccine in the coming days.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Was This Pelosi's Revenge on AOC for Calling for New Leadership?
Bronson Stocking
Is the CDC Using Science or Social Justice Ideology For Vaccine Prioritization?
Katie Pavlich
New Development Shows Why the Durham Investigation into Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax Must Continue
Matt Vespa
First Amendment Fiasco: Cuomo Bans the Sale of Confederate Flags in New York
Matt Vespa
Michael Flynn Pitches a Very Radical Way of Re-Running the 2020 Election
Matt Vespa
Jonathan Turley Puzzles Over Democrat's Defense of Swalwell's Chinese Spy Scandal
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular