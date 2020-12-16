Vaccine
VIP

Reminder: Media Thought Trump Was Crazy for Saying Vaccine Could Come in Less Than a Year

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet  
Reminder: Media Thought Trump Was Crazy for Saying Vaccine Could Come in Less Than a Year

Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse in Queens, New York, became the first person in the U.S. to be given the coronavirus vaccine this week. She, along with many other frontline workers, are currently able to get the vaccine thanks in part to the efforts of Operation Warp Speed. The public-private partnership, introduced by President Trump in May, lived up to its name. It provided billions of dollars to companies to help their vaccine development and manufacturing. And now, in record time, the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is being distributed across the country, having been approved by the FDA last Friday.

As HHS Secretary Alex Azar noted during a press briefing on Wednesday, Americans are learning that these vaccines, though developed in record time, are still safe and effective.

And so it's worth taking a trip down memory lane to recall how the media doubted this effort from the start. Everyone from MSNBC to The New York Times suggested Trump was a fool for his proposed timeline.

Here are few headlines from the past year calling the president a wishful thinker.

And then there were the experts on TV who said it couldn't be done.

The Trump administration is waiting for their apologies.

"We have come to the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic in America," Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday. "We see light at the end of the tunnel. Hope is on the way."

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Tucker Takes on George Soros' Push for Lawlessness
Katie Pavlich
Biden Says He Is 'Confident' That His Son Committed No Crime
Reagan McCarthy
Healthcare Worker Hospitalized After Getting Pfizer Vaccine
Katie Pavlich
Maxine Waters Gives Insane Defense for Democrats Continuing to Withhold COVID Relief
Julio Rosas
Ocasio-Cortez Calls for Pelosi and Schumer to Step Down from Leadership
Reagan McCarthy
More Warnock: Tax Cuts 'Evil,' Farrakhan's Hate Group 'Important'
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular