megyn kelly

Crenshaw Gives AOC a Reminder After She Accuses Republicans of Not Knowing Hardship

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Dec 09, 2020 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Crenshaw Gives AOC a Reminder After She Accuses Republicans of Not Knowing Hardship

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) doesn't have many friends across the political aisle. In fact she's done her best to isolate Republicans with her radically progressive messages and policies. Remember the Green New Deal? In a recent Twitter thread, AOC even suggested that her Republican colleagues have no idea what it means to work a middle class job.

"The thing that these conservative Senators don’t seem to understand is that I’ve actually had a physically difficult working-class job without good healthcare most of my adult life," she wrote. "I bring that work ethic to Congress & to my community. They sit around on leather chairs all day."

Leading conservatives who do know what it's like to have a working-class job - and there are plenty - responded.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) also pushed back at AOC, after which she accused him of not caring about food workers. So Megyn Kelly had plenty to discuss with her guest on Wednesday when the topic of the Millennial progressive came up.

"She likes to play the victim a lot - a lot," Kelly noted. "And you're actually kind of fun because you're always calling her out on it. And then what I notice is if she makes a false claim of victimhood, and you call her out on it, then she reacts as a victim in response to your latest tweet..it's just a never ending cycle of how mean you are, and how victimized she is and the Republicans writ large are awful..."

"She's a skilled rhetoricist...she's good at this kind of juvenile argumentation," Crenshaw agreed.

"We were not making fun of you being a waitress," he informed AOC, challenging her to come up with a better strategy than reaching for the victim card.

There are multiple members of Congress missing body parts from their work on the battlefield, Crenshaw noted, proving that they do know a thing or two about hardship. Crenshaw himself lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan. He actually was made fun of for that impairment by a cast member on "Saturday Night Live."

Rep. Crenshaw added that he feels bad for the shrinking group of moderate Democrats who are being forced to make room for "woke" folks like AOC and the Squad.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Virginia School Board Votes to Remove These Founding Fathers' Names from Buildings
Julio Rosas
Fact Check: CNN 'Journalist' Chris Cuomo Dishonestly Trolls GOP Senator on COVID Relief
Guy Benson
Joe Biden's Cabinet is Dangerous for America
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
McCarthy Responds to Pic of Defeated House Dems in 'Greatest Troll Tweet on Twitter This Year'
Leah Barkoukis

'Chilling and Authoritarian': YouTube Announces How It Plans to Handle Videos Critical of 2020 Election
Leah Barkoukis
CBS's 'Blue Bloods' Rejects Notion that All Cops are Racist
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular