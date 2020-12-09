Crenshaw Gives AOC a Reminder After She Accuses Republicans of Not Knowing Hardship

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) doesn't have many friends across the political aisle. In fact she's done her best to isolate Republicans with her radically progressive messages and policies. Remember the Green New Deal? In a recent Twitter thread, AOC even suggested that her Republican colleagues have no idea what it means to work a middle class job.

"The thing that these conservative Senators don’t seem to understand is that I’ve actually had a physically difficult working-class job without good healthcare most of my adult life," she wrote. "I bring that work ethic to Congress & to my community. They sit around on leather chairs all day."

Leading conservatives who do know what it's like to have a working-class job - and there are plenty - responded.

Between working my family’s hog farm, construction jobs with my dad, and the biscuit line at Hardee’s — not to mention running convoys in a combat zone — I can promise you this conservative Senator knows exactly what it’s like to work a physically demanding job. https://t.co/uch0xiXitM — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) December 4, 2020

nar·cis·sist

/'närs?s?st/ @AOC

Listen sweetie, you know how many of us waitressed through high school to save up for college? Then waitressed and blue-collared throughout to get our degrees? You know how many hard working, selfless American workers cont to do so? — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) December 4, 2020

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) also pushed back at AOC, after which she accused him of not caring about food workers. So Megyn Kelly had plenty to discuss with her guest on Wednesday when the topic of the Millennial progressive came up.

"The Democrat culture has become so extreme, and left them behind. Just because you support union bosses, doesn't mean you're necessarily supporting the union worker..."@DanCrenshawTX on AOC, and the "radical" leftward drift of the Dems. Download here: https://t.co/F96HgI7HIW pic.twitter.com/yEL0XMfMJg — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) December 9, 2020

"She likes to play the victim a lot - a lot," Kelly noted. "And you're actually kind of fun because you're always calling her out on it. And then what I notice is if she makes a false claim of victimhood, and you call her out on it, then she reacts as a victim in response to your latest tweet..it's just a never ending cycle of how mean you are, and how victimized she is and the Republicans writ large are awful..."

"She's a skilled rhetoricist...she's good at this kind of juvenile argumentation," Crenshaw agreed.

"We were not making fun of you being a waitress," he informed AOC, challenging her to come up with a better strategy than reaching for the victim card.

There are multiple members of Congress missing body parts from their work on the battlefield, Crenshaw noted, proving that they do know a thing or two about hardship. Crenshaw himself lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan. He actually was made fun of for that impairment by a cast member on "Saturday Night Live."

Rep. Crenshaw added that he feels bad for the shrinking group of moderate Democrats who are being forced to make room for "woke" folks like AOC and the Squad.