Joni Ernst Reacts After AOC Claims Republicans Don't Know What a Middle Class Job Is

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Dec 04, 2020 2:30 PM
Source: Caroline Brehman/Pool Photo via AP

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) apparently thinks she's the only person in Congress who knows what it means to make a living. AOC, as she likes to remind us almost every day, worked as a bartender before being elected to Congress.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) saw AOC's tweet, and, as it turns out, she is one of the Republicans who does know a thing or two about physically demanding work. That includes on the battlefield.

Other heavy hitting conservatives pointed out that AOC's own proposed policies were do some serious damage to those hard working Americans she's supposedly so concerned about.

While we're at it, let's discuss how AOC is selling "Tax the Rich" sweatshirts for the affordable price of...$58. The apparel was originally $65 until her team realized how hypocritical the price tag was and threw in a discount.

"Nothing says 'I fight for the little guy' like charging $65 for a sweatshirt," wrote one Twitter user.

