Joni Ernst Reacts After AOC Claims Republicans Don't Know What a Middle Class Job Is

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) apparently thinks she's the only person in Congress who knows what it means to make a living. AOC, as she likes to remind us almost every day, worked as a bartender before being elected to Congress.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) saw AOC's tweet, and, as it turns out, she is one of the Republicans who does know a thing or two about physically demanding work. That includes on the battlefield.

Between working my family’s hog farm, construction jobs with my dad, and the biscuit line at Hardee’s — not to mention running convoys in a combat zone — I can promise you this conservative Senator knows exactly what it’s like to work a physically demanding job. https://t.co/uch0xiXitM — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) December 4, 2020

Other heavy hitting conservatives pointed out that AOC's own proposed policies were do some serious damage to those hard working Americans she's supposedly so concerned about.

“Physically difficult”... The actual physical laborers you want to have pay for everyone else’s college tuition would like to introduce you to physically difficult jobs. You have no idea what those words mean till you have done hot tar roofing. BTW, why didn’t you buy Obamacare? https://t.co/cKZV5FLYla — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) December 4, 2020

While we're at it, let's discuss how AOC is selling "Tax the Rich" sweatshirts for the affordable price of...$58. The apparel was originally $65 until her team realized how hypocritical the price tag was and threw in a discount.

"Nothing says 'I fight for the little guy' like charging $65 for a sweatshirt," wrote one Twitter user.

Nothing says "I fight for the little guy" like charging $65 for a sweatshirt. pic.twitter.com/EV1hAVgeGR — Dan ???? (@danieltobin) December 2, 2020

His sentiment was shared by most others.